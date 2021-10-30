What is the most important issue in your city and how would you solve it?
In addition to completing those projects outlined in the Development question, I think more involvement in the specific individual Districts by the Council is needed. I said this running for Mayor. This is almost a tale of 3 cities and its uniqueness is generated by the three school districts that serve it, Denton, Frisco, and Little Elm. Most residents involvement in the community is with their children and their activities. Almost one third of our residents live in each ISD. And as a government body this needs to be a focal point for our involvement with the community.
What are your ideas in addressing traffic in the city and the region?
What most people don’t realize is that State of Texas controls the flow of traffic through Little Elm on its 4 main arteries (US 380, FM423, FM720 and portions of Eldorado on the West wide) through the Department of Transportation (TXDOT) including the placement of Traffic Control signals. TXDOT collects traffic data and determines when flow control measures need to be addressed. When a candidate expresses their ability to control this, they are exaggerating their authority.
Where do you feel the city should focus development efforts?
The Town of Little Elm has a 5 year Strategic Plan, that is reviewed by the Town Council and updated yearly that outlines direction for the development goals and projects of the community. Currently, the District with the Tinman Social, LaQuinta Hotel and The Lawn public gathering area is under construction in the Lakefront area, the reimaging of Cottonwood Park is about to begin including new artificial turf at the Cottonwood ball fields and behind the LEISD property on Lobo. Plus the addition of new housing at Valencia on the Lake, Spritas Ranch and it’s 2000+ homes in the NW corner of the town with the new Fire Station #4 and the proposed development of retail and housing on the West Side, should keep the town very busy for the next few years.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I have served the Town for the past 4 years in Economic Development, which is the lifeblood of the community, actively working in the projects outlined above. As well as participating in our volunteer Police and Fire support services, Citizens on Patrol and Box 620 Rehab. Neither candidate has devoted as much time and energy to the community. And I came close to being Mayor in June.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.