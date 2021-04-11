Ken Eaken
Little Elm Mayor
Semi-retired businessman
Number of years in the town: 6
What is the biggest challenge facing the town and how would you help solve it?
As the town approaches 50,000, we need a mayor with the same energy and focus as our current mayor, one who can devote the time needed to lead our town. Completion of the Lakefront and its ties to the West End are of paramount importance. This, along with the coming infrastructure improvements along 380 are critical. Our community doesn’t have time for on-the-job training of a new mayor. As the current president of Little Elm’s Economic Development Corporation (EDC), I have been in the room for the negotiations and have met with current and prospective developers. In short, the biggest challenge facing our community is the risk of a change in direction. Ensuring that continued success takes trust. I have developed that trust with those investing in our community while leading the EDC. No other candidate in this race can honestly make this claim.
What is Little Elm’s biggest need?
Dedicated leadership. With almost 50,000 residents, we need a mayor who has the same energy and focus as our current mayor. In my professional life, I have the benefit of setting my own schedule and work from my home-office in Little Elm. I have time available to commit to job of leading the community.
As we continue development within The Lakefront and generate attention on the west side of the lake, it is time for more of our focus to shift to areas that have not received the attention they deserve. In some ways, Little Elm has developed as two communities, one along Eldorado and another along US 380. As TXDOT moves toward the expansion of the 380 corridor over the next 12 months, we must ensure that the residents along that busy corridor feel that they are as much a part of the community as those living in other areas of the town.
What are your ideas to make Little Elm more inclusive?
Encouraging diversity and inclusion has been a fundamental component of the town’s development since the current mayor introduced the town’s Strategic Plan in 2013. It has been hugely successful and has resulted in a community where residents live together in relative harmony with their neighbors. I am committed to continuing those policies and practices that have gotten us this far while always being open to additional opportunities to welcome any who want to call Little Elm home.
Little Elm’s greater challenge, as I mentioned previously, is bringing together our new areas on the north side of Little Elm with areas that have developed through the core of town. Whether through remote town hall events within the respective districts or through community events staged in our northern neighborhood parks, all residents of Little Elm will benefit through familiarity with all of the resources that our town has to offer.
What are your priorities as Little Elm continues to develop, especially on the west side?
To proceed with thoughtful planning, respecting those who make that area their home. Seeking relevant and rational development and not to allow an explosion of strip malls that the current housing developments along the FM 720 corridor will attract.
What is your history of involvement in the town?
I have had the honor of serving our community in many capacities. I was elected by my peers to serve as the president of Little Elm’s Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors. Prior to that appointment, I served as the board’s treasurer. I also serve as the chairperson for the Little Elm Local Development Corporation Board and have been deeply involved in the projects that led to the recent groundbreakings along Main Street.
I have attended the Citizens Police Academy, the Citizens Fire Academy as well as the Town Government Academy, all multi-week training programs that provide great insight into the inner-workings of the various town departments.
In my local volunteer service, I serve as a member of Citizens on Patrol and Box 620 Fire rehab, a local nonprofit that assists our first responders while on scene. And I’m vice president of my HOA.
Anything else you would like to add?
I’m also a partner with my wife Jan in a successful residential real estate business bringing people who are buying and selling homes into the community. I’m in touch with the community with feet on the ground daily in all areas of town.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.