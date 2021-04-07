What are the most pressing issues facing the district, and how do you plan to address them?
The COVID-19 pandemic has created many unknowns including social and emotional health and possible learning loss. Utilizing the Social Emotional Learning curriculum and the PALS and WINGS mentoring programs will be even more important in helping students cope with the stresses of the pandemic. Additionally, the district’s predictive assessment tools will be instrumental in determining the learning level of students post-pandemic and allow teachers, staff, and administration to chart and monitor a plan of growth for all students. Likewise, championing increased funding from the state to reduce the burden on local taxpayers as well as a balanced budget for the district is needed to ensure our students, teachers and staff have the resources needed for continued student growth and achievement.
What is your opinion on Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
Allen ISD has followed the recommended guidelines from the CDC and Texas Education Agency. These protocols such as social distancing, mask wearing, quarantining positive/exposed students and staff and enhanced cleaning/sanitation of facilities have done a highly effective job of keeping the districts COVID-19 counts low. While we all want a return to normalcy, the health and safety of our students, teachers, staff and families is a priority. As the infection rate continues to decrease and the immunization rate increases, the district will continue to monitor and modify the guidelines for the remainder of the school year and the start of next school year.
What all does the Board of Trustees owe to students, parents, faculty and staff, and what would you do to help fulfill these obligations? (If you're an incumbent, what have you already done to help fulfill them?)
The board owes every student, teacher, faculty, staff, as well as parents our commitment to continuing our education, deepening our knowledge and understanding and strategic leadership for the district as a trustee. In November, we as a board committed to eXceptional Governance (XG) Board Development training through the Texas Association of School Boards. This intensive seven-month training focuses on the district’s beliefs, goal setting and monitoring to help the board and administration work together to improve student achievement and growth. By having a shared vision of high expectations for students and staff, we can ensure that our graduate profile of preparing students academically for future pursuits, making them effective problem solvers and effective communicators, as well responsible, engaged citizens starts in pre-kindergarten and is ultimately achieved as student graduate Allen High School.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
My core competencies include servant leadership, effective communication, active listening and teamwork. These competencies as well as my proven commitment to community and experiences as a parent and volunteer provide a unique perspective to serve this position.
