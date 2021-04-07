Kevin Carbó, Sr.
MISD Board of Trustees, Place 7
Manager II - City of Dallas
Number of years in the district: 23 (as a school trustee)
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
The biggest issue I see, as a board member, is bringing kids back to school because of the pandemic. This last year we were forced to get creative to educate our kids. Two platforms were used (in-school and virtual). For the virtual students, MISD provided hotspots and iPads to the kids and this setting was not entirely effective to teach our kids. For the in-school students we set some guidelines to keep them safe. We learned that when the virtual students return, they may be behind the students that remained in school and the district will have to implement an aggressive plan to get them back on track.
What are three priorities the board should advocate for from local lawmakers?
1. HB 3 is a financial bill for the current biennium that helped many districts the first year but left a shortfall on the second year. We must find a way to get the adequate funding.
2. Charter schools are getting public funds from Austin. They are not being help accountable, their kids don’t do any testing to verify their progress. The kids that left our school and go to Charter School come back behind the curve. This has to stop.
3. We haven’t seen the effects of COVID-19. Testing will be a noticeable indicator. Districts will need aggressive plans so our kids can catch-up.
What program(s) should the district consider pursuing, expanding or eliminating?
1. MISD feels that many of our students need an avenue to learn trades. Mesquite High School has had this type of program for years, but it is not large enough. Vanguard High School opens for the 2021-22 school year. This school will offer our students the option to focus more exclusively on academics centered around the four areas of study offered – construction sciences, engineering, health sciences and technology. Many of the students who choose to attend this campus are desiring to get a certification or qualification to immediately enter their chosen profession right out of high school. This may satisfy their need to help their families and/or do something they want to do (based on their preferences and aptitudes) the rest of their lives.
2. MISD should also consider bringing a Mariachi Band program. The Latino student population is over 60% and that will give them an opportunity to show their heritage and celebrate their music and traditions. As board members we have connections with districts that have very good programs and can assist in the creation of a solid program in Mesquite.
What are the biggest obstacles students are facing, and how would you address those?
1. As our Latino population grows so do our bilingual needs. We need to continue strengthening our bilingual programs so every student is able to stay on track. Teachers and administrators may need to talk to the parents, maybe have a “Coffee Visit” or an afternoon activity for them to be able to voice concerns. The main issue is that we have to create friendships and safe zones so they come forward. As a Latino adult I understand some of their fears when approaching teachers and principals.
2. Another issue is some students feel that they are not understood. MISD just created the Leadership & Empowerment Team (LET). This program was created to focus on equality issues. It is composed by students, teachers, business leaders and staff. The presentations include past history, equality trends and facts and discussions from the members of the team. We have board members that rotate so they can get an idea of the members’ opinions. It’s too early to tell, but I participated in the charter meeting and was very pleased with the openness of the students.
What are your ideas to address the district’s budget issues?
Mesquite ISD has always been in the forefront of budget excellence. When teachers were furloughed we were using attrition. We did not give raises one year, yet we came out of that crisis and found ways to give our teachers and auxiliary staff raises. We have also been able to give mid-year bonuses. Our bond are rated AA by Standard & Poor, and AA+ by Fitch. Our finance team looks at the budget year round. The board begins the budget assumption process in February in preparation for September when the budget must be approved. We have an independent auditor that reports to the board. He combs the budget for any undesired practices. This is a way to hold the superintendent accountable. We have received recognition from the Texas Comptroller’s office for having solid budgetary practices.
What is your history of involvement in the district?
I sit on the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Board of Directors (BOD). I get ample opportunities to learn methods and practices from other school districts. We also have regular meeting with Commissioner of Education Mike Morath. In these meetings I voice issues and challenges that we have and how, some decisions coming from TEA, affect Mesquite. All of this information is brought back to the district and in our workshops we discuss some of these ideas. Are they for us? If so, how do we incorporate? This is what my relationships bring to the table.
Here is a list of my Community involvement:
School Board trustee - 23 years
Currently sit as a director on the TASB BOD - 2 years
Sat as a director on the NALEO BOD - 3 years
Chair of risk management fund - 12 years (five as Chair)
National Hispanic Caucus - 12 years (two as Chair)
Current PTA - Golden Angel Wings - Member of 10 chapters
Texas and National PTA Lifetime member Award recipient
Current President of BCOA - Metro Chapter -14 years (eight as chair)
Past coach of youth baseball, bowling and soccer - 3 years
Chairman of Tomahawk District - Circle Ten - (three years as chairman)
Keynote speaker in Jr. ROTC banquets and “Concilio” Graduations
Received a House of Representatives Proclamation for service as a Board Member - (issued by Burkett & Sheets)
Received the President’s Volunteer Service Award from President Barack Obama
