Kevin Nevels
Coppell City Council, Place 4
Small business owner
Number of years in city: 16 total years
What is the biggest issue facing the city, and how would you address it?
Due to the Texas Comptroller's rule to change how sales tax is sourced, Coppell is set to lose millions of dollars in sales tax revenue. The rule is set to begin in October of 2021. The difficult thing about the situation is that we don't know how much sales tax revenue will drop so it's difficult to plan. This will negatively affect all areas of the city and will directly impact a large revenue stream. Right now, the best solution is to keep a close eye on the budgets of each city department until we can determine what the revenue drop will be and then we can create long term plans. I’m not in favor of any new taxes to make up for the revenue shortfall so we’ll need to work diligently with each department to make sure we’re able to still deliver a high level of services with a smaller budget.
Is the city spending money in the right areas? If not, what should change?
I believe that Coppell is an amazing community. We are so blessed to not only have great schools but also amazing parks and trails, a beautiful library and other city facilities like the CORE, and versatile programs like Citizens on Patrol, Allies in Community, and so much more. While I love all these things, it is a city council member’s primary responsibility to make sure we are providing core services first. Our public safety (police and fire/EMS) must always be priority one. I applaud the city adding Fire Station #4 as it will keep Coppell Citizens safe and help save us all money on our homeowners insurance due to Coppell maintaining the ISO Class 1 rating. I do think it is important to make sure that councilmembers are being responsible with taxpayer money, and I will advocate to make sure that we are keeping the budget a lean as possible while maintaining the amazing quality of life that we have come to expect from Coppell.
What should the city do to maintain its quality of life despite financial challenges?
The council must have a conservative approach to the city budget. Due to the Texas Comptroller’s Rule 3.334, Coppell is set to lose millions of dollars in sales tax revenue. The city took a proactive approach to the current budget by cutting over 13%. The thing that stood out to me is that when the council asked each department to take a hard look and find cuts, each department pitched in and found cuts. This needs to be done on a regular basis. The council must be a good steward of your taxpayer dollars. The old Vision 2030 plan was about building facilities around the city to serve various needs and purposes. The Vision 2040 plan (I was very proud to serve on the Vision 2040 Executive Committee) is more about using the existing infrastructure to bring community together through various programs. Let’s see what we can to do reallocate the money used to build and save taxpayers money.
What is your history of involvement in the city?
Coppell is my home and has been since my family moved here in 1997. That year I began my freshman year at Coppell High School. During my year time at CHS, I met my future wife, Amanda. In 2010, we opened our business, Coppell Taekwondo Academy, and have been operating for nearly 11 years. At that time, we joined the Coppell Chamber of Commerce and we began to get involved. In 2015, I joined the Chamber Board of Directors. Later that year, we moved back to Coppell so our two children could attend the same schools that we did. From 2015-2019, I attended Leadership Coppell and CISD iLead, I served on several CISD Committees, volunteered in Coppell Schools, and help raise thousands of dollars for local PTOs. I also served on city of Coppell Committees like Living Well in Coppell, and I was very honored to serve on the Executive Committee of the Vision 2040 plan. In 2020 I served as chairman of the board of the Coppell Chamber of Commerce. It was a challenging year but the events of 2020 really sparked my desire to serve on the Coppell City Council to continue my service to this great community.
Anything else you would like to add?
I just wanted to take a moment to thank everyone for their kindness and support as I’ve embarked on this journey. My family and I have received so many encouraging notes and messages and it really makes me feel like I’m doing the right thing by running.
My day job consists of running our three Martial Arts schools located in the DFW area including our flagship school located here in Coppell. Martial Arts has allowed me to be a positive impact on the young people of this community. We teach our tenets courtesy, integrity, perseverance, self-control, and indomitable spirit to all of our students. I have always told my students that you should live your life as a martial artist and I plan to do the same if elected. One of the reasons I’m running is to show my students that I just don’t talk the talk but I walk the walk when it comes to how I live outside of our martial arts school. If I can make a positive change in my community, it’s my responsibility to try and do so. I love this community and I look forward to serving you all on the council.
