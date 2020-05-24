Before having its season cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic, Flower Mound was making its case as perhaps the best girls soccer team in the state. Next month, the Lady Jaguars could stand alone as the area’s best across all sports.
Flower Mound is the nominees for “Girls Team of the Year” in the upcoming USA Today High School Sports Awards. The Dallas ceremony takes place at 6 p.m. June 18 and, due to the pandemic, will be presented as a digital, on-demand award show. It can be viewed at sportsawards.usatoday.com.
“Just to be in that mix of teams nominated is a big honor for these kids. It’s nice to see them get some type of recognition for the season they had,” said Misail Tsapos, Flower Mound head girls soccer coach.
The Lady Jaguars are among six nominees for the award, joined by Southlake Carroll cross country, Trophy Club Byron Nelson volleyball, Lovejoy volleyball, Highland Park girls soccer and Duncanville girls basketball.
Four of those programs hoisted UIL state championships during the 2019-20 school year, and although the two soccer nominees were unable to complete their seasons, Flower Mound sported one of the top records in the state at 17-0-4 before the cancellation — a mark built on one of the top goal differentials in all of Texas. The Lady Jaguars outscored teams, 65-7, on the year, including a staggering 44-1 margin in a 6-6A district that featured three other teams — Coppell, Marcus and Hebron — that were ranked nationally by TopDrawerSoccer.com throughout the season.
The team’s 17 wins exceeded the combined total for the program between 2017-19.
“I was very happy for them. In 2016, they were eighth-graders when we won state, but we lost about 18 or 19 players so it took some time for us to come back from that and build this thing all over again,” Tsapos said. “They suffered a couple rough years on varsity, but the combination of our seniors and young players this season was a terrific mix.”
Central to the Lady Jaguars’ success was a stifling defense that contributed to 16 shutouts on the year — allowing only one goal over its final 13 matches of the season. That back line features standouts like junior Madison Schott, the 6-6A defensive player of the year, and a cast of all-district selections in sophomores Hannah and Hallie Augustyn, as well as senior McKenna Standifer and junior goalkeeper Peyton Whipple.
Up front, senior Abby Smith set the tone as the district’s MVP, while players like senior Caitlyn Matthews and sophomores Carlie Krueger and Skye Leach all chipped in to keep the Lady Jaguars on the short list of teams on pace for an unbeaten regular season.
“I was looking forward to them being rewarded, and there was some of that in them going undefeated, but it would have been nice to play it out and see what how it would have turned out,” Tsapos said.
At the time, the Lady Jaguars were ranked No. 2 in the state by TopDrawerSoccer.com, trailing only 2019 state runner-up and fellow unbeaten Katy Tompkins. Nationally, Flower Mound’s final billing was No. 4.
Although it amounts to a year of lost opportunity for reasons beyond their control, the Lady Jaguars return a wealth of talent next season, including nine players named to the all-district team. And if fortune shines on them next month, they may do so with some newfound hardware.
“It was a rewarding season for me to watch these kids grow as people and soccer players,” Tsapos said. “It’s sad to see the seniors not get that chance to compete for a state championship, but at the same time, we return eight starters next year, and with US Soccer dropping the D.A. program I have a couple kids who were managers who are very good players and will be able to play next year.
“I’m disappointed at the way this year had to end, but am very excited for the future of this program.”
