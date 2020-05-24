Having never missed the postseason three years in a row, the Plano East softball team had no intentions of authoring that kind of history in 2020.
Splitting their first first two district ballgames, the Lady Panthers got a glimpse of two ends of the spectrum in a 19-run win over McKinney Boyd and an eight-run loss to Prosper. Where East itself fit on that pecking order is relegated to mere conjecture after an abrupt end to its 2020 campaign.
“We got in all three tournaments and two district games. I was very excited. We were coming together as a team through those tournaments,” said Cindy Mosteller, East head coach. “We were giving goals to the kids and they were achieving and even exceeding them in some cases. They were coming together, and the hindsight of it all is being only two games into district when all this happens, you don’t get to see the finished product. But I knew we were heading into the right direction.”
The Lady Panthers’ 1-1 conference record was part of a 6-10-3 mark to close out the abbreviated year. Within that schedule were a slew of close games, with East playing seven outings decided by one run or less — going 3-4 in those matchups — in addition to three ties.
That trial by fire set the stage for a district campaign where the Lady Panthers didn’t lack in motivation after having their playoff hopes go up in smoke in their final game of the previous two seasons.
“The biggest goal was definitely to make the playoffs, and they wanted to go deep,” Mosteller said. “We were setting smaller goals than that, though. Game by game, we set goals for things like stolen bases and charted fun stuff the kids could do in the dugout for each game.
“We call them productive outs — things like if you still managed to advance a runner. We were exceeding those goals each game and just achieving little things each time out.”
One quality that Mosteller was consistent in preaching for the Lady Panthers in 2020 was speed — initially setting a season-long goal of 60 stolen bases. East took that to heart, with Mosteller noting stretches where her team average five stolen bases per game, with no player more central to that effort than junior Aahmyri Kennedy.
“We said, ‘Let’s go for 60 this year’ and we wanted to see if Aahmyri could get half that,” Mosteller said. “I think she had around 30 by the time we stopped playing. It was crazy, and I don’t think she realized that she could have done that. She was getting two or three steals a game and was on fire.”
With Kennedy dealing the first blow at the top of the batting order, East also had the luxury of two tenured seniors, Carson Armijo and Jordon Manworren, to set the tone. Armijo, a UCLA commit, was recognized as part of DFW FastPitch’s All-Metroplex Seniors team at season’s end to commemorate a stout four-year run with the program. She had ambitions of going out with a bang, clubbing seven home runs to complement a .458 batting average.
At times throughout the preseason, she hit just in front of Manworren, whose bat hummed in East’s two district ballgames to the tune of a .714 average and six RBIs. Set to continue her career at Case Western Reserve, Manworren handled a position change as well in shifting to second base.
“Those were the MVPs of the season and just led by example,” Mosteller said.
Behind their lead, East kicked off its 9-6A campaign with a blistering 25-6 win over Boyd — albeit a Lady Bronco squad missing All-American pitcher Kinsey Kackley — before struggling to find a groove against 9-6A title contender Prosper in an 8-0 setback.
“Something like that (win over Boyd) won’t happen very often, not with the districts we’re in,” Mosteller said. “I never expected that, but when McKinney Boyd’s pitcher went down, we knew that it would be tough for them. That’s what happens in this district — you’ve got to have pitching.”
Instead, the Lady Panthers will take aim to halting their playoff skid in 2021, and will do so with most of their lineup intact — graduating just two seniors in Armijo and Manworren. That leaves seven starters and 12 total returners for Mosteller and Co., including Kennedy and two other 2019 all-district selections in sophomore Taryn Savage and junior Angie Marentes.
“I’m really excited. We told them to just think about what they’ve started and how we’re only losing two players. We’re only getting better and we want them to be hungry for it. The spark is there.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.