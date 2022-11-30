CORINTH – The Lake Dallas boys basketball team has gotten a lot of good looks on 3-pointers this season but haven’t made as many as they would have liked.
Falcons head coach Brian Miller contributed those misses to having a young and inexperienced team. Lake Dallas lost nine seniors from last season’s team to graduation, five of whom logged significant minutes.
But one thing that has pleased Miller is how his Falcons haven’t gotten down about themselves and have continued to fire away from long range.
Lake Dallas’ determination paid off Tuesday as the Falcons made 13 3-pointers in a 79-55 home win against previously unbeaten North Forney. It was the first win of the season for Lake Dallas (1-5), which comes after five straight losses to being the 2022-23 campaign.
“We shot it well in the second half of the last game against Palo Duro,” Miller said. “We’ve just got a lot of young kids that haven’t seen it go in during a varsity game. We can make shots.”
Making shots was something that Lake Dallas did plenty of on Tuesday. The Falcons built a 16-2 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Sophomore Jaylen Mayo buried a 3-pointer with 1:55 remaining in the opening frame and Mayo then passed the ball to junior Dylan Weatheread, who made a layup with 21 seconds to go in the opening frame to take a 14-point lead.
North Forney (4-1) capitalized on several Lake Dallas mistakes in the second quarter to inch closer on the scoreboard. A steal by junior Kei’von Johnson led to a fast-break opportunity for the Falcons, which was finished off by an alley-oop dunk by sophomore Ledarius Jones. Jones’ field goal cut Lake Dallas’ lead to 20-13 less than three minutes into the second quarter.
But the Falcons didn’t allow North Forney to build on that dunk. Lake Dallas junior Joe Ruth answered with back-to-back 3-pointers to give Lake Dallas a 26-13 lead about a minute later.
“We grew up tonight,” Miller said. “When they made a play, we always responded with a play. That’s just a sign of maturity. One of the biggest struggles that we’ve had this fall is people going on 9-0, 10-0 runs because we compound our mistakes and don’t capitalize when we have an opportunity to stop a run. Tonight, it felt every time they made a run, we answered with a play. It was good to see for our guys.”
Sophomore Jadon Jones had the biggest offensive impact on the game. Jones was on fire from behind the arc. He led Lake Dallas with 19 points, including a 3-pointer just before the buzzer sounded to end the second quarter for a 41-25 halftime lead for the home team.
“He’s always shot it well,” Miller said. “Last year, he was actually our leading scorer at home in district. He’s maturing and growing physically. Whenever he comes out of his stance up in the air, he’s a pretty efficient shooter.”
Jones was one of three Lake Dallas players to finish in double figures in scoring. Junior Jalen Brown poured in 17 points, while junior Tommy Scott contributed 13 points in the win.
Lake Dallas returns to the court Thursday for a tournament at Birdville. The Falcons will play Heritage (Littleton, Colo.) at 1:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.