Kassey Valdes Lewisville volleyball

Lewisville celebrates a kill by junior Kassey Valdes during Tuesday’s 3-1 win over Lake Dallas.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

LEWISVILLE – Before Tuesday’s season opener against Lake Dallas, all that the Lewisville volleyball team had known for the last calendar year was heartbreak.

Lewisville has made big strides over the past two seasons, improving from one victory in 2020 to 13 last year – the most in a season since 2015, also a 13-win campaign for the Farmers. But all 13 of those wins during the 2022 season came in the month of August, the final one coming in a three-set win over Tyler Legacy on Aug. 27, 2022. The Farmers lost their final 18 matches and won just two sets over the last two months of the season.


Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

