LEWISVILLE – Before Tuesday’s season opener against Lake Dallas, all that the Lewisville volleyball team had known for the last calendar year was heartbreak.
Lewisville has made big strides over the past two seasons, improving from one victory in 2020 to 13 last year – the most in a season since 2015, also a 13-win campaign for the Farmers. But all 13 of those wins during the 2022 season came in the month of August, the final one coming in a three-set win over Tyler Legacy on Aug. 27, 2022. The Farmers lost their final 18 matches and won just two sets over the last two months of the season.
Almost one year to that day, it took just one match into the 2023 season to snap that nearly year-long losing streak. Moments after Lake Dallas was called for an attack violation on the final point to clinch a 21-25, 25-21, 25-14, 25-23 home win for Lewisville, chants of “Ole” broke out in the Farmers’ postgame huddle.
“It definitely feels good for these seniors,” said Cara Sumpter, Lewisville head coach. “We’ve got four seniors on our squad. They definitely played well tonight. For the rest of them, we’ve got a wide variety of them. We’ve got a freshman setter. We’re very excited.”
Lake Dallas (0-1), meanwhile, came into this season looking to rebound from a 9-21 record a year ago. But a big reason for optimism is the seven seniors on the team, with libero Deborah Oh, outside hitter Haley Beggs and hitter/setter Reagan Hamm having played together since they were sophomores.
Another one of those seniors, outside hitter Brenna Pope, hit the ball hard, notching the first of several kills on the night just four points into the first set to help Lake Dallas assert control. The back row for the Lady Falcons also contributed, making good first touches in serve-receive to initiate the offense.
Pope is one of 10 newcomers for Lake Dallas, as is junior Rian Bartley. Bartley showed her potential as a reliable outside hitter, recording three kills over a five-point span later in the opening set to increase the Lady Falcon advantage to 12-7.
“The first set, we came out on a mission and played great,” said Kameshia Levingston, Lake Dallas head coach. “But, I think that we used a little too much energy and couldn’t bounce back in the second set.”
Sumpter talked to her Farmers in the timeout between the first and second sets, saying that the team had gotten the first set out of the way and that it was time to focus.
Lewisville returned to the court as a more focused team.
Not only did the Farmers show significant improvement in serve-receive but also locked in other aspects on defense. Juniors Milan Norman and Kassey Valdes stood tall at the net and made multiple blocks over the remainder of the match, including three on one sequence to give the Farmers a 12-9 lead. Lewisville also had a player dive into the team bench in an attempt to save possession.
Defense turned into offense for Lewisville.
The Farmers got several hard hits on the night from senior Zamariya Lyons and junior Shannon Skinner. Skinner rose in the air to connect on booming back-to-back kills midway into the second set for a 15-9 Farmers lead.
“Our serve-receive turned in a way better serve-receive percentage,” Sumpter said. “We increased it by 50%, for sure, which was half the battle. And also, the other half was keeping the ball in play and putting together things offensively.”
The momentum carried over into the third set, as Lewisville cruised to an 11-point victory to take a 2-1 lead in the match. Midway through the frame, the ball came straight to Lyons after a bad pass by Lake Dallas, and she hammered it into the center of the court for a 12-6 Lewisville lead.
Lewisville had Lake Dallas on the ropes in set No. 4. A tip kill by Norman gave the Farmers a 23-20 lead. However, the Lady Falcons responded with three straight points to tie the score at 23-23. However, the Farmers (1-0) scored the next two points to close out the match.
“It felt good,” Sumpter said. “This is a really good squad. They vibe really well together. They showed a lot of fight after the first set. The first set was a little rough. It was the first set of the season, and we were expecting it. But they came back and did everything that we asked them to do.”
