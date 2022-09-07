Brenton Copeland, Technology Services Manager for the City of Corinth, has successfully graduated from the 2021-2022 Certified Government Chief Information Officers Program™ at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s School of Government.
The CGCIO™ program is the first local government specific program for CIOs in the nation and began in 2005. The program is designed for local government Information Technology Directors and Chief Information Officers whose challenging responsibilities require a broad understanding of management, leadership, legal, regulatory, and enterprise topics. The course is approximately 240 hours in length and course instruction covers strategic technology planning, communication, emerging technology trends, risk assessment and management, acquisition management, change management, leadership, cybersecurity, and legal issues related to technology.
The program’s director, Dr. Shannon Tufts, has been recognized by Government Technology magazine as one of the Top 25 Doers, Dreamers, and Drivers for the creation and expansion of this nationally acclaimed program. The program seeks to elevate the position of the dedicated and talented cadre of public sector technology leaders who work tirelessly to serve the public good through strategic investments in technology.
Copeland is one of the 19 local government, state agency, community college, and K-12 education IT leaders across the nation who successfully completed the national course this year. Over the course of its existence, the CGCIO™ program has graduated over 2,000 public sector technology leaders across the nation.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
