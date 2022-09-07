copeland.jpg

Brenton Copeland, Technology Services Manager for the City of Corinth, has successfully graduated from the 2021-2022 Certified Government Chief Information Officers Program™ at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s School of Government. 

The CGCIO™ program is the first local government specific program for CIOs in the nation and began in 2005. The program is designed for local government Information Technology Directors and Chief Information Officers whose challenging responsibilities require a broad understanding of management, leadership, legal, regulatory, and enterprise topics. The course is approximately 240 hours in length and course instruction covers strategic technology planning, communication, emerging technology trends, risk assessment and management, acquisition management, change management, leadership, cybersecurity, and legal issues related to technology.  

