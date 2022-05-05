It is with a heavy heart that the city of Corinth announces the passing of its City Manager Bob Hart.
Hart was appointed by the Corinth City Council in January 2017 and quickly became a friend, leader, and mentor to all who were fortunate to know him. He was a catalyst for economic development regional partnerships and created numerous opportunities that will last for generations to come for not only Corinth, but also for the nearby Lake Cities Communities which include the Town of Hickory Creek, the City of Lake Dallas, and the Town of Shady Shores.
Hart’s 41-year career in city management spanned six Texas cities – Sundown, Sweetwater, Pampa, Georgetown, Kennedale and Corinth. He dedicated his life to the communities he served, making significant statewide impacts along the way.
Hart received a Bachelor’s degree from Baylor University and a Master of Public Administration from the University of North Texas, where he served on the Public Administration Advisory Board. He was an active member of countless government organizations, including the Accreditation Council of the American Public Works Association (APWA), the First-Tier Suburbs Council of the National League of Cities, the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) and the Texas City Management Association (TCMA), who honored him with the Texas City Management Association’s Lifetime Achievement Award in July 2017 for over 20 years of significant contributions to local government. Hart was slated to receive a lifetime service award from ICMA next month for his extensive years of service and dedication.
One of Hart’s favorite things to do was teach. As an adjunct faculty member in the Master of Public Administration program at the University of Texas at Arlington he taught the Capstone Seminar where he led students in completing their final applied research project prior to receiving a Master’s degree Hart was a mentor to his students and shaped their careers and changed their lives.
His accomplishments across the state included adoption of a half-cent sales tax for economic development in Georgetown in 1989, and legislation protecting and funding historic building restoration in Sweetwater, which resulted in the creation of a statewide code. Hart also pushed for legislation change to improve public safety pay during his tenure in Pampa and was successful in amending Texas Municipal Retirement System legislation to permit retirees to work for other TMRS cities, thereby opening the talent pool for smaller, growing cities. In Corinth, he worked with the Lake Cities’ managers to create regional Broadband partnerships to allow for accessible internet options. Bob was an advocate for economic growth and worked tirelessly to develop the Agora at Corinth project, a kickstart to the future of Corinth.
Hart was a servant leader who created many deep and long-lasting relationships over the years. Many were fortunate to have worked with him, and those who did appreciated his candor, wisdom and sense of humor.
Hart was a dedicated Baylor Bear Alumnus whose heart always bled green and gold. He and his wife, Lois, have five children and eight grandchildren.
Memorial service arrangements are pending.
