Corinth Fire Chief Chad Thiessen recently announced the promotion of Division Chief Greg Ward to Assistant Chief.
Ward has been with the Lake Cities Fire Department since 1998 and has served as a firefighter, driver, captain and division chief. He will be responsible for managing fire operations and the emergency medical services for the department.
“Greg has a genuine passion for the department and our community. He has proven to be an exceptional trainer and leader, and I know he will do a great job at working with our firefighters and strengthening our department,” Thiessen stated.
With over 20 years in fire services, Ward found his love for the fire service as an explorer with Plano Fire Rescue in early 1983. He began his career in 1986 when he joined the Wylie Fire Department and then moved to a full-time firefighter position in 1996 with the Athens Texas Fire Department. In early 1998, he made a short stop serving six months with the Ennis Fire Department before finding his home with the Lake Cities in November of 1998. He obtained his Paramedic certification in 2000. He was also the program coordinator for the community outreach and fire prevention programs for over 20 years.
“I am honored to serve in this capacity” Ward stated. “This community has always been so supportive of not only myself but our entire team. I look forward to working alongside Chief Thiessen and the Lake Cities fire team in this new role to better serve the residents of the Lake Cities.”
Ward has lived in the area his entire time serving with the LCFD and is vested in the department and the community. He spends his off time with his spouse of 28 years, their four children, and three grandchildren while also finding time to umpire baseball and build model trains.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
