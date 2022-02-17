Councilmember Kelly Pickens has been appointed to serve on the Criminal Justice Policy Development Committee (CJPDC) for the North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG).
The North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) Criminal Justice Program assists local governments, non-profit entities, schools, and other community partners in developing projects designed to address particular crime-related community problems. NCTCOG's Criminal Justice Policy Development Committee (CJPDC) provides overall policy guidance to the Criminal Justice Program at the regional level. The committee is also responsible for reviewing and prioritizing the funding categories listed below. Committee representation includes concerned citizens or parents, drug abuse prevention, municipalities, counties, education, juvenile justice, law enforcement, mental health, non-profit organizations, prosecution/courts, and victim services.
The North Central Texas Council of Governments is a voluntary association for local governments to assist regional planning. NCTCOG's purpose is to strengthen local governments' individual and collective power and help them recognize regional opportunities, eliminate unnecessary duplication, and make joint decisions.
Kelly was elected to Council Place V in May of 2019. She has resided in Corinth since 2000 and has invested ongoing support into the community's progress. Kelly's role on this committee will allow her to contribute to decisions impacting our region for years to come.
To learn more about the North Central Texas Council of Governments, visit nctcog.org/home
