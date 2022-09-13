featured Corinth Community Park courts undergo resurfacing for basketball, pickleball Sep 13, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Courtesy of city of Corinth Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The city of Corinth announced Monday that the basketball court at Corinth Community Park will be shut down for the next two weeks. According to the city, the court will be resurfaced and repainted in order to include a basketball court as well as two pickleball courts. "Thank you for your patience as we make these improvements!" the city stated. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Basketball Court City Basketball Law Building Industry Court Corinth Community Park Corinth Patience Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. BECOME A STAR SUPPORTER Subscribe Today! Support Local Journalism Most Popular City of Corinth employee receives Chief Information Officer certification Lake Dallas ISD approves budget and tax rate Lake Dallas ISD welcomes back board member Latest e-Edition Lake Cities Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Do you have a news tip? We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Lake Cities Sun Newsletters Have the latest Lake Cities Sun news delivered right to your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Lake Cities Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Lake Cities e-Edition Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email. Lake Cities Local Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes
