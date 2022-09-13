corinth community park.jpg
The city of Corinth announced Monday that the basketball court at Corinth Community Park will be shut down for the next two weeks. 

According to the city, the court will be resurfaced and repainted in order to include a basketball court as well as two pickleball courts. 

