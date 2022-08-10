If you have had to sit for a prolonged period on Interstate 35E because of crashes caused by speeding, inattentive, and reckless drivers you have felt both frustration and increased personal danger. Your Lake Cities police officers feel that, too, and as a consequence they are launching a multi-agency, high-visibility, coordinated enforcement effort in an attempt to reduce the number of accidents. (Corinth alone logged 622 accidents connected to the Interstate last year.)
Deployment permitting, each day you will see an increased presence of police cars from Corinth, Lake Dallas, and Hickory Creek on the Interstate. On given days, they will be coordinating our efforts with officers from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Denton Police Department, and the Lewisville Police Department.
Highway carnage is a statewide problem. According to TxDOT, 4,480 people were killed on Texas roads in 2021, making it the second deadliest year since the state began tracking traffic fatalities in 1940. The increase in fatalities reflects a nationwide trend of growing numbers of highway deaths.
The Police Departments plan to use social media in an effort to convince motorists to slow down and pay attention. In addition, TxDOT has mounted a social media traffic safety campaign called #EndTheStreakTX, which refers to the fact that the streak of traffic deaths on Texas roadways extends back to November 7, 2000, which was the last deathless day on Texas highways. The campaign asks motorists to commit to safe driving habits to help end the streak of daily traffic deaths in the Lone Star state.
The local traffic safety campaign is intended to continue into the foreseeable future. It is not an effort to raise revenue. Simply put, it is an attempt to save lives and make driving on our section of the Interstate safe again.
