An amber alert was issued Saturday for 12-year-old Angie Carrasco by the Corinth Police Department. Law enforcement officials believe she could be in grave or immediate danger.
Read the alert below:
THE CORINTH POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR ANGIE CARRASCO HIPANIC FEMALE, 12-YEARS-OLD, 5'1", 120 LBS, BROWN HAIR, BROWN EYES, LAST SEEN WEARING UNKNOWN COLOR T-SHIRT, BLACK SHORTS, CROC STYLE SHOES. POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR AN UNKNOWN SUSPECT IN CONNECTION WITH HER DISAPPEARANCE.
THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A SILVER NEWER MODEL CHEVROLET WITH UNKNOWN LP.THE SUSPECT WAS LAST HEARD FROM IN CORINTH, TX.LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER
In a social media post, the Corinth Police Department said that at approximately 1:45 a.m. July 16, a Silver truck believed to be a Chevy Silverado picked up the missing person in front of her residence in the 2700 block of Cherokee Trail. The vehicle was last seen traveling eastbound on Cherokee Trail. No license plate or further vehicle description is known.
"We do not have any information on the driver of the truck," the department stated.
"If you have any information regarding the missing person, truck, or suspect please contact the Corinth Police Department at 940-349-1600, option 9."
This story has been updated with information as it was made available.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.