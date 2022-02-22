On Friday, Corinth Police Chief Jerry Garner announced the reclassification of Lieutenant Jesse Hunter to Captain. Hunter has over 22 years of law enforcement experience and will become the first commander of the newly created Personnel Services Division. He will be responsible for the Police Department’s recruiting, selection, training, professional standards, volunteers, and Best Practices functions.
“Jesse is an exceptional leader and this move to Captain places him in a key role to preside over the department’s professional standards,” Garner stated. “He brings a depth of experience, knowledge and leadership skills to the department that reflect the department’s core values of honor, integrity, pride, and service.”
Hunter joined the Corinth Police Department in July 2020 and has held the positions of Patrol Officer, Corporal and Professional Standards Lieutenant. His law enforcement experience includes time with the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Department, the Denton County Sheriff’s Department and the Lewisville Police Department. He has held the positions of Deputy Sheriff, Police Officer, Field Training Officer, Street Crimes Officer, Corporal, Patrol Sergeant, Criminal Investigations Sergeant, Patrol Captain and Criminal Investigations Captain.
“I am honored to serve the communities of Corinth and Shady Shores and look forward to working with the men and women of the Corinth Police Department as the Captain over Personnel Services,” Hunter stated.
Hunter holds a Master Peace Officer License and is a licensed police instructor and firearms instructor. He is a graduate of the Institute for Law Enforcement Administrations’ School of Police Supervision, School of Executive Leadership, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations, Supervisor, Command, and Executive Leadership Institutes. He is also a former Commissioned Officer in the United States Army and a Veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin State University with a BA in Criminal Justice.
