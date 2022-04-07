Corinth to host inaugural Fish N' Fun event
- From staff reports
-
-
- 0
Corinth will host its first Fish N' Fun event on May 7.
The free event is a chance for kids to experience the joys of fishing in one of Corinth's very own Parks. The event will include free donuts, orange juice, and t-shirts the morning of the event while supplies last.
The fishing tournament is open to ages 5-13 and split into three different age groups. There will be trophies for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each age group. The City of Corinth will provide fishing poles on a first-come, first-serve basis but feel free to bring your own.
The event will take place at Meadowview Park on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. For more information about the event, visit cityofcorinth.com/special-events/page/fish-n-fun
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Recommended for you
Lake Cities Sun Newsletters
Have the latest Lake Cities Sun news delivered right to your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest e-Edition
Get Lake Cities news in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Most Popular
-
DART police arrest Dallas man who allegedly shot, killed transit passenger
-
Rowlett police arrest suspect in connection with shooting at Volero gas station
-
Mesquite and Garland first respondors save five people from drowning
-
Medical City Lewisville saves mother's life with 31-unit blood transfusion
-
Frisco’s La Hacienda Ranch to open April 19…maybe
-
Drone delivery service in Frisco Station partners with Blue Bell, easyvet and Texas Health Resources
-
Downtown Mesquite launches first farmers market of 2022
-
Judge denies motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Collin County woman who miscarried while in Collin County Jail custody.
-
Celina man gets life in prison for assaulting multiple women over 15 years
-
Legend of Henry: Plano outlasts Allen in shootout, advances to regional semifinals
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.