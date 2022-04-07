Trout Fishing Derby
File photo
Corinth will host its first Fish N' Fun event on May 7. 
 
The free event is a chance for kids to experience the joys of fishing in one of Corinth's very own Parks. The event will include free donuts, orange juice, and t-shirts the morning of the event while supplies last. 
 
The fishing tournament is open to ages 5-13 and split into three different age groups. There will be trophies for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each age group. The City of Corinth will provide fishing poles on a first-come, first-serve basis but feel free to bring your own. 
 
The event will take place at Meadowview Park on Saturday, May 7, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. For more information about the event, visit cityofcorinth.com/special-events/page/fish-n-fun
