The Lake Dallas football team had to beat a familiar opponent to qualify for the Texas 7-on-7 Division I state tournament for the second consecutive year.
But Falcons head coach Jason Young admitted that he was a little nervous.
“The way that this event is set up is that you’re watching teams on the same field that you'll be matched up with after pool play,” he said. “I'm watching Northwest and was like, 'Gosh dang it, they're just dominating everybody. I was hoping that we would qualify, but this Northwest team is pretty dang good.’”
Northwest rode a stout defense to go 3-0 in pool play, allowing 19 points over those three games. But Lake Dallas proved to be up to the task. The Falcons built a 14-0 lead and overcame a couple mistakes in the second half to earn a 27-19 win over the Texans in a state qualifying tournament held in Justin last weekend and punch their ticket for state.
The state tournament is set for June 22-24 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.
The game didn’t start out well for Lake Dallas as the Falcons went three-and-out on offense. But the defense continued to make plays. Lake Dallas finally found the end zone later in the first half and built a 14-0 lead. Northwest capitalized on a couple mistakes by Lake Dallas to reduce the deficit to 14-12. However, the Falcons outscored the Texas 13-7 for the remainder of the game.
"We scored when we needed to score and the defense made stops when we needed them,” Young said.
Lake Dallas, like Northwest, won all three games in pool play. The Falcons began the event with a 32-20 win over Keller Timber Creek.
The second game of the day for Lake Dallas proved to be its most challenging. The Falcons had to battle state power Allen, and it was a game that needed overtime. Lake Dallas got the ball first and scored a touchdown and extra point on its first possession. In overtime, each team is given a total of four tries from the 15-yard line. Allen scored a touchdown on its possession, but Lake Dallas stuffed the extra-point attempt to escape with a 27-26 win.
"That was a game that our kids were really fired up for," Young said. "They're the biggest school in the state and we're one of the smallest 5A schools in the state. Our kids looked at it as a motivator to get going."
Lake Dallas closed out pool play with a 20-12 win over Crowley.
The Justin SQT provided a big test for Lake Dallas’ retooled secondary. The Falcons rode a huge turnaround on defense last season to finish 7-4 – an improvement of three wins from the previous season when Lake Dallas went 4-6 – and compete in their first playoff game since 2018. But they lost their entire secondary and every defensive lineman except for seniors-to-be Tanner Moon and Humphrey Kakuba to graduation.
Tony Butler and JaKarion Jackson started at cornerback in Justin. Keonde Henry, a four-star recruit by 247Sports who holds 14 college offers, is an athletic player that will play on both sides of the ball this season after catching 30 balls for 626 yards for 10 touchdowns last season. Christian Daquigan had an interception in the Falcons’ victory over Northwest, while Bryce Thurmond also made timely plays for Lake Dallas’ defense.
"We’ve had no padded practices this spring, but we have had team activities against each other,” Young said. “I was pleased because we lost a lot of d-linemen and secondary. I was pleased with the younger guys and how they have developed. I think that we're going to be strong again on defense."
Young praised the leadership and work ethic of Kakuba and Moon.
"Those guys basically lead the team,” Young said. “If you watch them, they've pulled two workouts per day during the offseason. They wake up early and get in a workout before school starts and those guys are there every day. I think a lot of the players on the team sees that and try to emulate what they are doing.”
Offensively, Brett Young and Maddox Males are pleading their case for starting alongside Henry at wide receiver. Lake Dallas lost 1,534 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns from Niki Gray and Evan Weinberg to graduation. Young made several catches in different situations at Justin, while Males hauled in a pass reception that kept a late drive going against Northwest.
Of course, throwing the ball to Henry, Males and Young will be senior-to-be Cade Bortnem, who is entering his second season as the Falcons’ starting quarterback. Bortnem threw for 2,235 yards with 38 touchdowns despite playing all of last year with a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder.
“He had to sit out almost everything until the past couple of months, and he was able to get back in and start throwing again,” Young said. “It's been slow going into the spring, but we were limited about how much he could throw, how far he could throw. Then towards the end, he picked up where he left off last year. And we've got a lot of younger players that have step up and he's doing a great job of telling them exactly what they need to do. He's doing a really good job.”
