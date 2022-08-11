Denton County will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, August 23rd to gather public input for updating their Hazard Mitigation Plan. This meeting will be held in-person at 5:30 p.m. at 1 Courthouse Drive, 3rd Floor, Conference 2020 Room, Denton, Texas, 76208.
The purpose of the public meeting is to provide a project overview from H2O Partners, Inc., consultant to the project, and solicit information from citizens. Public input will help the project team to analyze potential hazards affecting residents and recommend possible actions to reduce their impact. Hazards included are high winds, tornado, winter storm, hail, flood, drought, wildfire, dam failure, extreme heat, lightning and expansive soils.
The goal of the Hazard Mitigation Plan is to minimize or eliminate the long-term risk to human life and property from known hazards by identifying and implementing cost-effective mitigation actions. Mitigation is defined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency as sustained actions taken to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property from hazards and their effects.
The plan includes Denton County and the cities of: Argyle, Aubrey, Bartonville, The Colony, Copper Canyon, Corinth, Cross Road, Denton, Dish, Double Oak, Flower Mound, Hackberry, Hebron, Hickory Creek, Highland Village, Justin, Krugerville, Krum, Lake Dallas, Lakewood Village, Lewisville, Little Elm, Northlake, Oak Point, Pilot Point, Ponder, Providence Village, Roanoke, Sanger, Shady Shores, and Trophy Club.
Questions about the Hazard Mitigation Plan should be addressed to H2O Partners, Inc., planning consultants for Denton County; Attn: Rhonda Murphy, Senior Mitigation Specialist by email at rmurphy@h2opartnersusa.com.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.