Denton County will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, August 23rd to gather public input for updating their Hazard Mitigation Plan. This meeting will be held in-person at 5:30 p.m. at 1 Courthouse Drive, 3rd Floor, Conference 2020 Room, Denton, Texas, 76208.

The purpose of the public meeting is to provide a project overview from H2O Partners, Inc., consultant to the project, and solicit information from citizens. Public input will help the project team to analyze potential hazards affecting residents and recommend possible actions to reduce their impact. Hazards included are high winds, tornado, winter storm, hail, flood, drought, wildfire, dam failure, extreme heat, lightning and expansive soils.

