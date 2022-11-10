GRAPEVINE – The Lake Dallas football team breathed a huge sigh of relief as they entered the locker room for halftime.
Grapevine had chances to blow Thursday’s Class 5A Division II bi-district playoff game wide open in the second quarter, but the Mustangs fumbled the ball near the goal line and pushed a field-goal attempt wide left.
All of those missed opportunities allowed Lake Dallas to trail by just seven points heading into the third quarter, and with possession to start the second half. However, as the Falcons drove in Mustang territory, an untimely mistake proved costly in a 34-17 loss at Mustang-Panther Stadium.
Lake Dallas fumbled the ball after a short catch at the Grapevine 14-yard line. The Mustangs converted the turnover into points, getting a 28-yard run by senior Reid Watkins to increase their lead to 21-7.
Grapevine added a 27-yard field goal by Hayden Rhoades with 9:49 to go in the fourth quarter to bump its lead to 24-7.
The Falcons got a 6-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Dylan Brauchle with 5:41 to go in the ballgame to make it a two-possession game. But the Mustangs still held a two-possession lead.
Lake Dallas, which was making its first playoff appearance since 2018, went 7-4 – an increase of three wins from the previous season.
Lake Dallas head coach Jason Young declined comment after the game.
The ballgame couldn’t have gotten off to a better start for the Falcons.
Lake Dallas junior quarterback Cade Bortnem had minus-20 rushing yards on the season coming into Thursday. But he brought himself up to the positive side after showing off his wheels on the first possession of the ballgame for the Falcons.
Bortnem burst 50 yards up the right sideline on the second play of that drive, scampered for 11 more just four plays later before running in a quarterback sneak from the 1 for a 7-0 Lake Dallas lead with 8:50 remaining in the first quarter.
Bortnem rushed for a team-high 116 yards on 14 carries and also threw for 81 yards on 10-of-23 passing.
Grapevine was quick to answer. The Mustangs put multiple players in motion just after the snap to keep the Falcon defense off-balance. Senior quarterback Evan Baum found senior Parker Polk open in the middle of the field. Polk caught the ball then turned on the jets to complete a 57-yard touchdown catch to tie the score at 7-7.
Polk was a great source offense all night for Grapevine (10-1). The Mustang senior caught four passes for 77 yards and also rushed for a team-high 122 yards on 16 totes.
Things proceeded to go from bad to worse for Lake Dallas.
After Grapevine forced a three-and-out by Lake Dallas, Mustang junior Hudson Blake flied off the edge to block a punt. Freshman Tatum Evans scooped up the ball and returned 15 yards for the touchdown.
In just a 79-second span, Grapevine had gone from trailing 7-0 to leading 14-7.
Grapevine had a couple of chances to break this game open. The Mustangs appeared they were going to take a two-touchdown lead on their ensuing drive, but as Polk neared the goal line, he lost control of the ball. Falcon junior Tanner Moon pounced on the fumble.
Lake Dallas dodged another bullet later in the second quarter. Grapevine possessed the ball for more than five minutes, but junior Hayden Rhoades didn’t get much lift on a 32-yard field goal attempt and the kick was no good.
