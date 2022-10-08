ARGYLE – All week long, Lake Dallas watched film on how physical Argyle is on defense. The Eagles hit hard and are always trying to be opportunistic.
Lake Dallas was able to overcome five turnovers in last week’s 54-48 overtime win over Frisco Memorial. But Argyle is a different beast.
And unfortunately for the Falcons, the Eagles' ability to strip the ball out of Lake Dallas’ hands contributed to six Falcon turnovers in a 30-14 win for undefeated Argyle at Eagle Stadium on Friday.
“Their defense is really good,” said Jason Young, Lake Dallas head coach. “They force turnovers and they’re very well-coached. They don’t give up a whole lot. They don’t give up a lot of opportunities. We can’t mistakes like that and expect to beat a team like that.”
It was the first loss of the season for previously unbeaten Lake Dallas (6-1 overall, 2-1 District 3-5A Div. II). Argyle improved to 6-0, 2-0.
Argyle did all of its damage in the first half as it built a 30-0 halftime lead.
Friday’s game started in disastrous fashion for the Falcons.
Argyle senior quarterback Jacob Robinson connected with sophomore wide-out Will Krzysiak on two long passing plays on the Eagles’ first possession, the second of which resulted in a 28-yard touchdown pass and a quick 7-0 Argyle lead.
Lake Dallas junior quarterback Cade Bortnem looked to engineer a scoring drive of his own for the Falcons. But he and the Falcons were off the field after just one play.
Bortnem threw a pass to his left, and was caught by senior wide receiver Niki Gray. However, Gray lost possession of the ball after a 5-yard gain, and the ball was recovered by senior Grant Mirabal. Two plays later, senior RJ Bunnell burst 18 yards for his 12th touchdown of the season for a 14-0 Argyle lead with 9:25 remaining in the first quarter.
“We put our defense in some bad situations, especially in the first half,” Young said. “But our defense just kept stepping up and kept us in the game.”
For as bad as the game started for Lake Dallas, the Falcon defense settled in and gave its offense several chances to get back in the contest. But every time that it appeared that Lake Dallas had a good drive working, a turnover would stall that drive.
Two drives later, Gray caught a pass just past midfield but a hard hit jarred the ball loose, and it was recovered by Argyle senior Parker Phillips. Lake Dallas got a short field to work with a few minutes later after senior Xinjin Gomez scooped an Argyle fumble and returned into the Eagles’ side of the field.
Again, Lake Dallas was unable to capitalize. And six plays later, a hard hit was applied on Bortnem caused a pass to hang in the air. Argyle junior Micah Roberts came up with the interception.
Argyle distanced itself from Lake Dallas in the second quarter.
A low snap on a Falcon punt rolled out of the end zone, resulting in a safety for a 16-0 Eagles lead. Argyle tacked on a 12-yard pass from John Gailey to Hunter McFaul less than two minutes later. Then with 7:01 left in the first half, Bunnell burst 33 yards up the middle for his second score of the first half and a 30-0 Eagles lead.
Bunnell ran for 116 yards and two scores.
Lake Dallas finally got on the board with 12 seconds left in the first half. Gray made up for his earlier miscue by reaching down to make a one-handed catch for an 18-yard touchdown catch.
Bortnem completed 28-of-47 passes for 298 yards with two touchdowns. Gray caught 10 balls for 107 yards. Senior Evan Weinberg had eight catches for 9 yards. Sophomore Dylan Brauchle finished with six catches for 73 yards and a score.
Young praised his Falcons for not giving up after trailing by 30 points. The Lake Dallas defense continued to give the Falcons a chance – a unit that held Argyle scoreless during the game’s final 31 minutes.
Lake Dallas made things interesting late.
Bortnem completed a screen pass to Brauchle, who shed tackles on his way to a 28-yard touchdown run, which reduced the Argyle lead to 30-14 with 9:07 left in the ballgame.
“They could have easily folded and given up,” Young said. “But this is a good group. They work well together. Never once in the first half was anybody complaining or yelling at each other. I’m proud of the way that we played in the second half.”
The Falcons rolled the dice on the ensuing kickoff, with Gomez recovering the kick to give Lake Dallas a chance to make it a one-score game. But the Falcons couldn’t capitalize. A couple of Lake Dallas drives later, Argyle senior Riley Van Poppel applied pressure on Bortnem, and Bud Petter grabbed an interception to seal the win for the Eagles.
