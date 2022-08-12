The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and State Farm Agent Matt Friess are teaming up to support fire safety in Corinth. Friess recently donated a Sparky the Fire Dog education kit to the Lake Cities Fire Department. Each kit shares the story of Sparky and includes several books and a plush Sparky figure.
Over the years, the iconic fire dog has used a multitude of educational techniques, including books, online resources, videos, and apps to share important safety messages like “Stop, drop and roll”; “Dial 9-1-1”; and “Know two ways out.” His dogged determination has ultimately helped reduce fire loss and injuries in North America.
“We are excited to pass a great instructional and safety resource along to our friends at the fire department,” Friess said. “Sparky has a new home!”
Sparky the Fire Dogwas created for the NFPA in 1951 and has been the organization’s official mascot and spokesdog ever since. He is a widely recognized fire safety icon who is beloved by children and adults alike. In addition to connecting with the public through educational programs, he has a very active website, sparky.org, which allows kids to explore and learn about fire safety in a trusted, interactive environment. Sparky the Fire Dog® is a registered trademark of NFPA.
