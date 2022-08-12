sparky.jpg
Courtesy photo
The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and State Farm Agent Matt Friess are teaming up to support fire safety in Corinth. Friess recently donated a Sparky the Fire Dog education kit to the Lake Cities Fire Department.  Each kit shares the story of Sparky and includes several books and a plush Sparky figure.
 
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments