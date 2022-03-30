Shady Shores logo 2022
The town of Shady Shores has asked residents to get ready to recycle some plastic. 

Starting Friday, the town will begin collecting approved plastics (clean and dry) to Town Hall. The goal is to collect 500 pounds of plastics and to earn a bench as a result. 

According to the town website, the bench would be placed in the community garden area of the town hall. 

The challenge will run from April 1 through Sept. 30. 

Learn more about the program at https://recycle.trex.com/view/educate#materials1

