COPPELL – The first 90 minutes of Friday’s Region I-5A boys soccer quarterfinal between Lake Dallas and Midlothian produced a stalemate.
It was only fitting that the game needed more than the allotted 80 minutes of regulation to decide the outcome. The Falcons came into the game ranked No. 3 in the region, while the Panthers are the second-ranked team.
But in a game in which neither team was able to capitalize on their chances, Midlothian had the breakthrough goal just 21 seconds into the second overtime. Sophomore Ayden Hildreth scored on a rush up the field, and that goal held up as the Panthers downed the Falcons, 1-0, at Buddy Echols Field.
Midlothian (22-2-2) plays Lubbock Monterey in the regional semifinals next week. The Panthers haven’t lost since Jan. 6. Lake Dallas’ season ends at 18-5-3.
“It’s heartbreak right now,” said Brandon Martin, Lake Dallas head coach. “We had more chances, the better chances, but you’ve got to put those in the back of the net.”
Lake Dallas advanced to the third round of the playoffs following a 3-0 victory over Cleburne in bi-district and a 2-1 victory over Fort Worth North Side in the area round.
Gabe DeSpain scored the game-winner against North Side with less than two minutes remaining in the second half. DeSpain suffered an injury while he and a Midlothian player went for a ball during the first half of Friday's contest and didn't return to the game.
After a scoreless first half, the scoring chances increased for both teams in the second half.
Junior Caden Naizer came close to putting Midlothian on the board early in the second half. Both chances came on set pieces. He blasted a free kick just inches over the bar in the 42nd minute and then shortly thereafter, had a corner kick hit the left post. Then in the 55th minute, a free kick by the Panthers was redirected just inches outside of the right post.
Lake Dallas generated its best scoring chance of the match with four minutes remaining in the second half. Stanley Zamora had a couple of point-blank opportunities to score. He was parked in front of the net after a pass back into the middle of the field by Luis Romero, but Zamora was unable to get as much velocity on the ball as he had wanted.
“There were a couple of times where we had the right pass and then we just put it right at the goalie instead of inside the back of the net,” Martin said.
But in the first minute of the second overtime, Hildreth scored while in front of the net, and Lake Dallas was unable to produce the equalizer.
“I was watching something going on in the middle, something with my center midfielders,” Martin said. “They weren’t supposed to be because we had switched some things. I didn’t really see what had happened. All I know is that I turned around and it is in the back of the net.”
Martin was proud of the season by Lake Dallas, which won the District 7-5A title and went three rounds deep of the playoffs – all of this coming after the Falcons were eliminated from playoff contention on the final day of the regular season in each of the previous two seasons.
“They had kind have come together more as a team and supporting each other on and off the field,” he said.
