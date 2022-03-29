roadwork
File photo

The Town of Hickory Creek will begin road repair on April 27 at the intersection of Turbeville & Magnolia.

Repairs on curbs, sidewalks, and streets will be made throughout the town for the next 90 days pending weather.

The town has included several maps indicating the location and types of repairs to be made at each.

Those who are aware of a needed repair that is not seen on any of the maps should email Jeffrey.McSpedden@hickorycreek-tx.gov.

We appreciate your patience during the project and please be cautious of work crews in the area.

A slideshow of the maps is available at hickorycreek-tx.gov/community/page/road-repairs-starting-april-27-0

