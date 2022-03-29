featured Hickory Creek to begin road work in April Town of Hickory Creek Mar 29, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email File photo BECOME A STAR SUPPORTER Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Town of Hickory Creek will begin road repair on April 27 at the intersection of Turbeville & Magnolia.Repairs on curbs, sidewalks, and streets will be made throughout the town for the next 90 days pending weather.The town has included several maps indicating the location and types of repairs to be made at each.Those who are aware of a needed repair that is not seen on any of the maps should email Jeffrey.McSpedden@hickorycreek-tx.gov.We appreciate your patience during the project and please be cautious of work crews in the area.A slideshow of the maps is available at hickorycreek-tx.gov/community/page/road-repairs-starting-april-27-0 You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Repair Map Highway Town Patience Work Street Sidewalk Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. BECOME A STAR SUPPORTER Lake Cities Sun Newsletters Have the latest Lake Cities Sun news delivered right to your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Lake Cities Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Lake Cities e-Edition Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email. Lake Cities Local Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest e-Edition Lake Cities Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Get Lake Cities news in your inbox! Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Lake Cities Daily Headlines Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates. Lake Cities e-Edition Receive our newspaper electronically with the e-Edition email. Lake Cities Local Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Trending Recipes Most Popular UPDATED: Officials now say two people died as result of helicopter crash, fire Friday morning in Rowlett Frisco community, FISD mourn loss of teacher, wrestling coach Kerry Riley Theresa Williams confirmed as Plano ISD's next superintendent, chain of authority set in event of her recusal Lewisville woman dies as a result of murder-suicide Plano community profile: Wiley Liou Plano man arrested for allegedly offering minor money for sexual contact Inside one man’s vision for Frisco’s downtown A fountain like no other: Carrollton to install dynamic water feature in Trinity Mills Station Rowlett slated to make improvements to Dalrock Road Surprise email leads to treasure trove of photos from the archives
