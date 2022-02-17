Lake Cities Fire Chief Michael Ross has announced his retirement after over 30 years of dedicated public safety service. His last official day with the organization will be Feb. 25. Ross has led the Lake Cities Fire Department since January 2019.
Chief Ross joined the Fire Department in December of 2014 as Assistant Fire Chief. He previously served 26 years with the Bedford, Texas Fire Department promoting through the ranks spending his last 10 years there as a Shift Battalion Chief. He also concurrently spent ten years as a Rescue Specialist then Safety Officer with Texas Task Force 1 Urban Search and Rescue Team responding to State and National disasters.
“Chief Ross has been a phenomenal leader and dedicated servant to the Fire Department, and the entire Lake Cities community,” stated City Manager Bob Hart. “He has implemented processes and standards of services that will help our residents for years to come. His professionalism and passion will be missed by all.”
Ross brought great success to the Lake Cities Fire Department, helping them recently receive an Accreditation by the Texas Fire Chiefs Association Best Practices Program, a Level two ISO rating in 2018 and earning the gold level for pediatric care for two consecutive years. During his tenure, the department has had many changes, including the opening of Fire House No. 3 and the Joint Public Safety Complex.
“It has been my honor to serve the citizens of the Lake Cities, and I am grateful for the opportunities and experiences I have had with this department. I will cherish the memories I have made serving this community,” Ross shared.
Ross is an active member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs, Texas Fire Chief’s Association, International Society of Fire Service Instructors and was the Training Chief’s Liaison to the Denton County Fire Chiefs Association. He received his bachelor’s degree in Safety and Health from the National Labor College in Washington DC and holds a Master of Science in Leadership with emphasis in Disaster Preparedness and Executive Fire Leadership from Grand Canyon University in Phoenix Arizona. Chief Ross holds multiple State Certifications including Master Firefighter and Master Fire Instructor III, as well as the prestigious Executive Fire Officer (EFO) designation from the United States Fire Administration’s National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg Maryland.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.