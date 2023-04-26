Anthony Patti Lake Dallas

Lake Dallas alum Anthony Patti signed a professional contract with Albion San Diego on March 10.

 Submitted photo

Lake Dallas alum Anthony Patti has always shown appreciation for every step that he has taken in his soccer journey.

Patti finished his high school career as Lake Dallas’ all-time leading scorer with 57 goals and 28 assists before signing with Mercer University and then transferring to UT Rio Grande Valley for his sophomore season.

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments