Lake Dallas has canceled its annual Mardi Gras event due to weather conditions.
“Although disappointing, we hope to still embody the spirit of Mardi Gras through our community mask contest,” the city stated in a Wednesday Facebook post. “Winners of this year's contest will be announced soon, so be on the lookout!”
The event was scheduled for Friday.
The event would have been the city’s 16th annual Mardi Gras celebration, expected to include a parade, crawfish eating contest and awards ceremony.
