The LakeDallas ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved Jessica Bovan as the new principal of Corinth Elementary, elevating her from her role as assistant principal of LakeDallas Elementary School and installing the well-respected administrator as leader of Corinth Elementary. As a current member of the Falcon Family,Mrs. Bovan brings with her a wealth of knowledge about professional learning communities and instructional best practices.
Prior to the approval, Mrs. Bovan has served as an assistant principal at LakeDallas Elementary School since 2020. Before that, she served as an elementary teacher in Denton ISD from 2008 to 2020.
“LakeDallas ISD is a great place, and I’m so fortunate to be a part of this wonderful community,” says Mrs. Bovan. “I look forward to meeting all of the students, staff, and families at Corinth Elementary soon and serving as the instructional leader of the campus. I am proud to be a Falcon!”
Mrs. Bovan earned her master’s degree in education, along with an administration and diagnostician certification from Texas Woman’s University, She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of North Texas.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
