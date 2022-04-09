Lake Dallas ISD file classroom
It is that time again to register your child(ren) for the 2022-2023 school year. Families who live within the district boundary, please log in to Family Access to complete the registration for your student.  

For students who live outside of our district boundary or their zoned campus, Lake Dallas ISD’s open-enrollment transfer application for both resident and non-resident students is open as well. Transfers are considered on a case-by-case basis and require district approval. To assure the most accurate student enrollment counts by grade level, open enrollment transfer applications will not receive approval notice until the first week of June. Please know open-enrollment transfer applications are processed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Criteria for approval include academic history, discipline, attendance, and passing all sections of the most recent STAAR exams (or other recognized tests if STAAR is not available). Transfers are considered from kindergarten to 12th grade and are based on campus capacity, with the number of openings for transfer students limited by this capacity. All transfers are considered on a first-come, first-served basis.

Currently, there is no tuition fee for out-of-district transfers, though this waiver is reviewed each year. All students who live outside a campus attendance boundary must reapply and qualify each year, even if they have previously been granted transfer status.

To submit an application or learn more about the enrollment process, click here.

