The Chiefs of Lake Dallas, Hickory Creek, and Corinth Police Departments along with the Chief of the Lake Cities Fire Department have met over the past two weeks regarding the increased number of Interstate 35 traffic accidents. Each department pulled stats regarding the number of accidents they worked in 2021, which showed Lake Dallas PD responded to 151, Hickory Creek PD responded to 270, and Corinth PD responded to 622 accidents. As of this year Lake Dallas PD has already responded to 86, Hickory Creek PD has responded to 108, and Corinth PD has responded to 244 so far. These are significant numbers for the small stretch of the interstate each department has. This also ties resources up for all three agencies and the Lake Cities Fire Department. This also causes secondary accidents to occur, causing more officers and fire personnel to respond to the secondary accident, using more resources from each agency.
These statistics are the same across the state. According to the newly released statistics, 2021 Marks Second Deadliest Year on Texas Roads. There were 4,480 people killed on Texas roads in 2021, making it the second deadliest year since TxDOT began tracking fatalities in 1940. Sadly, 1981 was the deadliest year with 4,701 fatalities. The increase in fatalities in Texas last year reflects a deadly trend nationwide. An estimated 20,160 people died in motor vehicle crashes in the first half of 2021, up 18.4% over 2020. In Texas, traffic fatalities were up 15 percent from 2020-2021.
TxDot has started a social media campaign #EndTheStreakTX. #EndTheStreakTX is a broad social media and word-of-mouth effort that encourages drivers to make safer choices while behind the wheel, like wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit, never texting, and never driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs. Nov. 7, 2000 was the last deathless day on Texas roadways. #EndTheStreakTX asks all Texans to commit to driving safely to help end the streak of daily deaths.
The Chiefs of all three police departments have also met with members of the Texas Department of Public Safety, Lewisville Police Department, and Denton Police Department. They will work together to coordinate a high-visibility, traffic enforcement campaign along I-35E and the frontage roads. The departments will utilize social media and other media methods to inform the public of their enforcement efforts.
Audrey Henvey is the reporter for the Frisco Enterprise, McKinney Courier-Gazette and Celina Record. Email her with story suggestions at ahenvey@starlocalmedia.com.
