Lake Dallas will host its 16th annual Mardi Gras celebration on Feb. 25 at 212 Main St.
Planned festivities include a mask contest display from 5-8 p.m. inside City Hall, a parade at 5:30 p.m. on Main Street, and an awards ceremony at 6 p.m. There will also be a crawfish eating contest.
A float is not required to participate in the parade.
“All vehicles, bikes, even walkers, are welcome,” the city stated in a Facebook post.
Those interested can apply on the city website at lakedallas.com/200/Mardi-Gras. Applications are due Feb. 18.
At 6:30 p.m, the "N’Awlins Gumbo Kings" are scheduled to perform.
Attendees are invited to wear green, purple and gold and to collect beads.
The parade will travel from Lake Dallas Middle School down Hundley, Falcon, Main Street, Shady Shores and back down Hundley to the Middle School, according to the city website.
Parade prizes include trophies and $50 for 3rd place, $75 for 2nd place and $100 for 1st place. Judging will be based on presentation, workmanship and theme.
The city has said volunteers are needed for the event. Those interested can email cityoflakedallasevents@gmail.com.
