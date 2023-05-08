District 7-5A proved to be one of the most competitive conferences in Class 5A in soccer.
Grapevine’s girls won its first state title, while on the boys’ side, Lake Dallas won the district title and went three rounds deep to finish as a regional quarterfinalist.
Other coaches took notice of Lake Dallas’ revival in boys’ soccer, as well as the success of the Lady Falcons, and rewarded the program with multiple selections on the all-District 7-5A team.
Senior midfielder Avery Brazzell was bestowed with the district’s top individual honor. Brazzell earned 7-5A MVP after he recorded nine goals and 18 assists.
Sophomore Cameron Parma was the driving force for the Falcon back line. He was named the 7-5A goalkeeper of the year after recording 11 shutouts.
Brandon Martin was bestowed with coach of the year after helping to guide Lake Dallas to their first district title since 2020.
The Lady Falcons had one superlative winner. Junior Jauliana Valceus was bestowed with co-district newcomer of the year. Valceus also chipped in offensively, scoring four goals in her first season donning a Lake Dallas uniform.
Senior Dawson Marrs, senior Brooklyn Grove, senior Grace Read and sophomore Amelia Cox landed on the first team. Senior Presleigh Cox, senior Lauren Mora, freshman Keira Irving and freshman Anissa Garcia were named to the all-district second team. Junior Chloe Martin and freshman Elena Reyna garnered honorable-mention honors.
On the boys’ side, senior Stanley Zamora, sophomore Mitchell White, junior Angel Carillo and senior Gabe DeSpain joined Brazzell and Parma on the first team. Senior Sam Hetschel, sophomore Carlos Larin, sophomore Jared Silva, junior Luis Romero, senior Alex Cabanas and senior Luan Le were placed on the second team. Senior Cole Schnurbusch and junior Ishmael Herrera received honorable-mention team recognition.
