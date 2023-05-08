Avery Brazzell Lake Dallas

Lake Dallas senior midfielder Avery Brazzell was bestowed with District 7-5A MVP.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

District 7-5A proved to be one of the most competitive conferences in Class 5A in soccer.

Grapevine’s girls won its first state title, while on the boys’ side, Lake Dallas won the district title and went three rounds deep to finish as a regional quarterfinalist. 

Email David with sports story suggestions at dwolman@starlocalmedia.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments