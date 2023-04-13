Zack Tipps track and field Lake Dallas

Lake Dallas senior Zack Tipps won the District 7-5A title in the boys 110-meter high hurdles.

 Photo courtesy of Lake Dallas ISD

The Lake Dallas track and field team has always performed well in the postseason, and the District 7-5A meet, held April 5-6 at Denton Braswell's Carrico Stadium, was no different.

The Falcons crowned two district champions, with senior Zack Tipps winning the boys 110-meter high hurdles in a time of 15.09 seconds and sophomore Marisa Hughes capturing top honors in the long jump with a leap of 17-10.

