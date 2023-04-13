The Lake Dallas track and field team has always performed well in the postseason, and the District 7-5A meet, held April 5-6 at Denton Braswell's Carrico Stadium, was no different.
The Falcons crowned two district champions, with senior Zack Tipps winning the boys 110-meter high hurdles in a time of 15.09 seconds and sophomore Marisa Hughes capturing top honors in the long jump with a leap of 17-10.
Lake Dallas will have representation in both hurdles events in the area meet. Sophomore Jett Love ran to second place in the 300-meter high hurdles in a time of 41.56, while senior Trey Buss ran to bronze in 41.75. Buss is also an area qualifier in the triple jump, taking third place with a leap of 43-5.
Senior Dawson Marrs is an area qualifier in four events. She placed second in the 400 (1:01.16) and captured fourth place in the 100 (12.86) and the triple jump (34-1.75), in addition to helping lead the Falcons to third place in the 4x100 in 50.96.
Senior Altyn Bartley broke her own school record in the shot put with a toss of 37 feet and also had a PR of 117-4 in the girls discus, qualifying for the area meet in both events. She was second in the shot put and third in the discus.
Junior Keonde Henry is heading back to the area meet in the 400 after he ran to third place in the district meet, posting a time of 50.63.
Senior Godgive Ugochukwu captured fourth place in both the boys shot put (47-3.5) and discus (152.5).
Lake Dallas also qualified for area in the boys 4x200, which ran to bronze in a time of 1:31.17.
The area meet is set for Friday at Joshua High School.
