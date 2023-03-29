The Lake Dallas boys soccer team is bound for the Region I-5A quarterfinals.
Gabe DeSpain scored on a rebound in the 78th minute to complete 2-1 come-from-behind win over Fort Worth North Side in an area-round playoff game at Saginaw's Rough Rider Stadium on Tuesday.
North Side scored on the counter attack in the third minute to take a 1-0 lead.
Lake Dallas answered in the 18th minute. Stanley Zamora slid a shot under the North Side keeper for a goal to tie the score at 1-1.
The Falcons had an easier time in a 3-0 win over Cleburne in a bi-district playoff game.
DeSpain, Zamora and Mitchell White each had a goal.
"It's always nice to win and to win a playoff game is a special thing," said Brandon Martin, Lake Dallas head coach. "None of the players on the current roster have won a playoff game nor participated in one. So to make the playoff's this year and reach the third round shows how much they worked during the offseason.
"The seniors have done a good job of working within the system and dealt with adversity along the way in a positive way. One of our goals this year was to make a playoff run and that is what we are doing. You are as good as you want to be when you set your mind to it."
Lake Dallas will play Midlothian in the regional quarterfinals at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Coppell's Buddy Echols Field.
