Stanley Zamora Lake Dallas

Stanley Zamora, left, has scored a goal in each of Lake Dallas' first two playoff games.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

The Lake Dallas boys soccer team is bound for the Region I-5A quarterfinals.

Gabe DeSpain scored on a rebound in the 78th minute to complete 2-1 come-from-behind win over Fort Worth North Side in an area-round playoff game at Saginaw's Rough Rider Stadium on Tuesday.

