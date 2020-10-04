Early voting for the Nov. 3 election runs Oct. 13-30. In Corinth, incumbent Lindsey Rayl is facing Steve Holzwarth for Place 3 on the City Council. Below is a Q&A each candidates provided to Star Local Media:
Steve Holzwarth
Real Estate broker
Number of years you've lived in the city: 5 yrs
What is the most important issue facing the city, and how would you help solve it?
Economic Development of the I-35E and Teasley/Swisher/FM 2181 Corridors.
Commercial Mixed Use Development of these areas will bring Tax Revenues to the City and better Quality of Life for Corinth Citizens.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
As a Past Member of the Corinth Economic Development Corporation and Current Member of the Planning and Zoning Board I believe the City is spending money the best way possible to increase the Quality of Life for the Citizens of Corinth. Purchasing the building located at 3501 Swisher and making it the Public Safety Complex as well as building the new LCFD Station 3 on that site are positive signs of growth for the City. Development of the site where the old Police Station was located and purchasing additional acreage for Mixed Use Development on that site are also positive and progressive steps the City’s Leadership have taken.
What are your ideas to expand economic development in the city?
Continue supporting and working with Mixed Use Developers in Development along the I-35E and Teasley/Swisher/FM 2181 Corridors.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
Chairman of the Board - Lake Cities Chamber of Commerce (2019 & 2020)
Commissioner - City of Corinth Planning and Zoning Commission
Past Board Member of the Corinth Economic Development Corporation
Member Corinth Police Chief Advisory Board
Executive Board Member of the Flower Mound Chamber of Commerce (2019 & 2020)
Charter Member of Cross Timbers Rotary
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
My involvement in the community and knowledge of the area since 1991 show my commitment to growing the quality of life for the Citizens of Corinth and the Lake Cities Area.
I have a Love for being involved, meeting and working with people for the good of all.
Lindsey Rayl
Entrepreneur
Number of years you've lived in the city: 15 years
What is the most important issue facing the city, and how would you help solve it?
I can’t really speak to the most important issue facing the city because I think on this level it’s so relative but the thing that I want to see happen the most is for us to continue moving toward getting our own square. I would love to have a space for the people of Corinth to go hang out, eat and have fun with our friends and families while still supporting the town we live in. Obviously this is not a pressing issue like dealing with the epidemic and poverty but we are such a small town that we are blessed to be able to look at some of these other things that can build our confidence in our community. Although obtaining the resources to fund something like this may be uncomfortable for some, in the long run it would provide much needed sales tax relief.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
I’m not sure that I really have the proper experience to give an educated answer to this question. I have flipped through the budget but there’s so much and it’s so complex I think it will take some time to really get a grasp on how I feel about what’s being done currently, and I may never have the time to form a proper opinion on how I think we’ve done historically.
What are your ideas to expand economic development in the city?
As someone who has been a citizen for over a decade, I would love to see Corinth grow into a cute little residential area with some hard-hitting attractions to bring business into the city. Things I would love to see come to Corinth are an apple store and a city square with some restaurants and family friendly activities. Being a single mom, it would be nice to have things to do with my son that are local and easily accessible. When I look at the cities plans for economic development in the proposed budget there seems to be a plan to accumulate the funds to develop more land for commercial use, so my fingers are crossed.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
I have been in the city of Corinth for 15 years. I arrived in Texas at the beginning of middle school and attended Crownover and then Guyer. All through school I volunteered cleaning up the trails in Corinth, working at the Denton Animal Shelter and helping senior citizens around town with their errands. As an adult I’ve participated in Keep Corinth Beautiful where I sat on the board and helped with tasks like negotiating with Chick Fil A to graciously donate a meal for our clean up. I’ve also attended the local chamber meeting and rotary club. I love getting the opportunity to see what’s happening in the city because we have so many interesting and kind community members.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
This is a question that always makes me cringe because I don’t know how to respond. I don’t know Steve well but he’s a great man and I think he would do a fantastic job on city council. If I don’t get it this time around, I feel like the city will be in good hands. I can’t tell you that I’m the best but I can tell you that I am someone who doesn’t give in when things are tough, I’m someone who cares deeply for others and I work myself to the bone when it comes to taking care of the people and the things that I love. I’m passionate to a fault about everything that I participate in. I try my hardest to understand others and my way isn’t always the best way. I am okay with being wrong and I am not perfect. But I try my best to listen and be transparent with my feelings. You always know where you stand with me and what I really think.
