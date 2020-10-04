Early voting for the Nov. 3 election runs Oct. 13-30. In Lake Dallas ISD incumbent Mark Tucker is facing James Hutchison in Place 6 on the Board of Trustees. Below are their answers to a Q&A submitted by Star Local Media:
James Hutchison
What is the most important issue facing the school district and how would you help solve it?
The board and district could improve proactive communication and transparency of decision making. For example, during a meeting at noon on a workday, the board appointed a new member to fill a vacancy with little to no communication to the community. They had the choice to do a special election or keep the seat vacant. My opponent was also appointed to the board. Although the district is active on social media, they do not advertise meeting times.
We need more community involvement, not less. One way to solve this is through more open communication, both before and after each meeting. As a school board member, I would communicate topics up for discussion to receive community feedback before our meetings take place. After each meeting, I would summarize decisions and explain my vote for each issue, and use social media to communicate this information to the public.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced?
With technology, the district did a great job getting Chromebooks to students at a 1:1 ratio. As remote learning commenced, however, a number of students had difficulty accessing the information, often due to problems connecting to the internet. As residents of Lake Cities know, our internet options are not the best. During remote learning, we must provide hot spots--through individual MiFi devices--to those who need more reliable internet access.
Another focus could be increased attention for Pre-Kindergarten opportunities. If we are able to start a quality education early, we will be able to proactively prevent gaps for the future.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing?
We cannot sacrifice a quality education during this time. The job market is getting more competitive every year. I will vote and advocate for a 21st century curriculum and teacher training that prepares our students for the jobs of the future, whether they are in the classroom or learning virtually.
Currently, the district could do a better job making instruction more rigorous. Based on a national scorecard, Lake Dallas High School received a 67.84 and lags behind neighbors Guyer High School, Little Elm High School, and Marcus High School. Only 10% of students passed at least one Advanced Placement exam. District funds should be primarily focused on instruction, including to train and retain the best teachers.
Do you feel the district is making the right decisions financially?
Overall the district is doing a good job in financial decision making, however, there is room for improvement. Right now, the district’s tax rate is high, and citizens are paying a lot into the system. One of the biggest responsibilities of a school board member is to be a good steward of taxpayer money.
Recently, the district posted they lowered taxes by one penny per 100$ valuation. Despite this lowering of taxes, due to the rise of property values, the district will be collecting more taxes from the citizens of Lake Cities. I pledge that if elected, I will look at the true amount of taxes our citizens will spend when voting on taxes.
During the last budget meeting, the board did not ask a single question about the budget presented to them in the open meeting. As a career educator, I will ask questions about how the money is spent, and present options to make sure money is being used efficiently and effectively. We cannot waste a single taxpayer’s penny.
The school district needs to prioritize teachers and technology. Having a competitive salary at the teacher level will help keep and attract the best teachers. We need to make sure that the large discrepancy in the district between teacher and administrator pay is closed. The biggest expenditure of the district will be salaries, and we need to make sure that a majority of that will go to classroom teachers. Currently, some of our campuses have too many administrators and other non-classroom teacher roles.
What is your history of involvement with the district/community?
I have worked in education in North Texas for the past decade. For three years, my wife and I looked for the perfect place to settle down, buy a house, and raise a family. In 2018, we finally found our forever home in Hickory Creek. We fell in love with this community and want to contribute as much as possible for the rest of our lives. We cannot wait to send our future children to Lake Dallas ISD.
If elected to the school board, I promise to continue serving and running for office for as long as I have voter support.
Is there anything else voters need to know about your views?
My biggest principle in leadership is transparent decision making. Furthermore, I want to bring an educator’s perspective to the board. Right now, few--if any--questions are being asked to those presenting to the board. An example is the district's improvement plan goals. Each year, a district must set four goals for improvement; yet this year, after the presentation of these goals, few questions were asked. As a career educator I know the critical questions that must be asked during this important process.
If I am elected, I will remain transparent in decision making, elicit the voice of the community, keep our taxes as low as possible, and bring a career educator’s perspective to the school board.
You can find more information about my campaign at votehutchison.com.
Mark Tucker
What is the most important issue facing the school district and how would you help solve it?
The main challenges that traditional local public schools, including LDISD, face today are the complicated public school finance system, the state accountability system that emphasizes one test on one day, and student/staff safety. We certainly need to call upon our locally elected officials in the Texas Legislature to modernize and simplify the finance system to create a more transparent and equitable system to serve the 5.4 million Texas students in grades pre-K-12. Specifically, I advocate for the modernization of school funding weights, allotments, and adjustments, such as the cost-of-education index, to support the true cost of educating Texas students. Additionally, the state accountability rating system should place more emphasis on local accountability plans that better reflect the diversity of districts and the values held by each community rather than the current A-F rating system. And, at the forefront of all of our minds, the Legislature should work with us as locally elected trustees to identify, fund and implement measures in order to increase safety and on campuses. Advocacy at the state level is a key component to solving these issues.
Are there any existing programs in the district that should be expanded or enhanced? Please give examples
There is a growing awareness of the stress and anxiety gripping so many teenagers and the role of trauma in their lives. Many students and their families are turning to the schools for help in dealing with these issues. All districts in the state, including ours, need increased support for counseling and mental health programs and staff to fulfill those services. These initiatives have to be funded at a much higher degree at the state level in order to allow us to increase mental health support on campuses that recognizes the unique characteristics of our own schools and communities. More state grant money and better access to those funds are what we need to ask the legislative budget board to consider.
Are there any new programs you think the district should consider implementing? Please give examples
Our community overwhelmingly passed a bond last year to begin the lengthy process of upgrading our aging facilities and enhancing current programs. Within that process, it allows us to consider expansion of our Career and Technology programs at the secondary level in order to prepare our students for college, career/workforce, or the military. For example, we are in the process of continually improving our Health Sciences labs, Fire Academy and Law Enforcement classrooms and adding the technology to support the expansion of the Engineering strand. Also, we look forward to adding staff and resources to the elementary Communities in Schools program so that the needs of all children are met. Not only should new programs be considered, but just as important, current programs should be continually upgraded and supported by all of us.
Do you feel the district is making the right decisions financially? Please explainThe District has a history of financial success. For 27 straight years the District has received the prestigious Comprehensive Annual Financial Report awards from both the Association of School Business Officials (ASBO) and the Governmental Finance Officers Association (GFOA). Of approximately 1,050 School Districts and Service Centers within the State of Texas, 56 Districts received the ASBO award and 81 Districts received the GFOA award for the fiscal year ending in 2018.
The District has maintained its credit rating as issued by Standards and Poors. The ratings reflect that LDISD has a very strong financial position with management consistently maintaining very strong revenues supported by conservative budgeting. The ‘AAA’ enhanced rating assigned to the district’s series 2019 bonds reflects the credit enhancement provided by the Texas Permanent School Fund.
Lake Dallas ISD has actively deployed various debt management practices to lower the borrowing cost of taxpayers. Such action have provided the District’s taxpayers with approximately $26.1 million of direct savings since 2012.
What is your history of involvement with the district/community? In August 2018, I was appointed to serve in Place 6 on the Lake Dallas School Board. I ran unopposed to complete the 2017-2020 term. I am now up for the reelection for the 2020-2023 term. With that said I do have an opponent this time. I am excited to announce that I am seeking election this spring to continue serving on the Lake Dallas ISD Board of Trustees. I believe in the “Falcon Culture of Better Together” that is apparent in our children’s academic and athletic accomplishments, which are a direct reflection of this community’s dedication to the idea. It has been my honor to serve our district over the past 18 Months. This experience has excited my passion to continue my service to support our children, teachers, community, and administrators. As member of this community for over 30 years I have been involved in your children’s lives with support thru the quarterback club, band, high steppers, cheerleaders, and many other organizations, helping them raise money for their booster clubs. My experiences in business, and leadership have allowed me to understand in-depth the challenges public schools face and the opportunities we have here in this district to help our kids dream, believe, lead and achieve to their fullest potential. With your vote, I will continue to put my energy, time and talents to work for our children and our community. I would be honored to have your vote on May 2, 2020, for Mark Tucker, Position 6, Lake Dallas ISD.
