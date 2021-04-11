Corinth City Hall

Corinth City Hall

 File photo

On May 1 two candidates will be running for Corinth mayor (incumbent Bill Heidemann and Lindsey Rayl) and two will be running for City Council, Place 2 (Scott Garber and Luis Baker-Bussan). Early voting will take place April 19-27. Here are the questionnaires some of the candidates filled out for Star Local Media.

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments