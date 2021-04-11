There are three places up for election on the Lake Dallas City Council on May 1. In Place 1, incumbent Megan Ray will face Rudy Glynn Vrba. In Place 5 Adam Peabody will face Kammie Savidge. In Place 3 Chad Crossett, Cheryl McClain and Jerry Tolle will square off. Early voting will take place April 19-27. Here are the questionnaires filled out by some of the candidates. Some candidates did not respond by Star Local Media's deadline. 

