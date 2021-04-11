Voting 2020

Voters cast their ballots. File photo.

There will be two races on the ballot for Lake Dallas ISD on May 1. In Place 1 Glen Gowans will face Stephen Richardson. In Place 2 Omar Flores will face Alicia McKinley and Orlin Chotev. Early voting will take place April 19-27. Here are the questionnaires the candidates filled out for Star Local Media. Click on the picture to see their Q&A's. Not everyone responded by deadline. 

Follow Chris Roark on Twitter!

@Reporter_Chris

