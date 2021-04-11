Residents will have a chance to vote on Place 2 on the Shady Shores Town Council on May 1. Incumbent Mike Nowels will face Bill Krueger. The Early voting will take place April 19-27. Click on the picture to view Krueger's Q&A. As of press time Star Local Media had not received Nowels' Q&A. 

