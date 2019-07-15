Faith Presbyterian Hospice (FPH) announced Huffines Kia/Subaru Corinth will host the annual car show benefitting FPH on July 20 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The dealership is located at 6940 South I-35E in Corinth. This event is free for the public to attend, however representatives will be on site to accept donations on behalf of Faith Presbyterian Hospice, the largest nonprofit hospice in Dallas, providing faith-based programs and services to support the wishes of patients and ensure a meaningful end-of-life journey.
“We are so grateful for Brad Soper’s enthusiasm for hosting this car show,” said Valerie Sanchez, director of bereavement for Faith Presbyterian Hospice. “He is a firm believer in giving back and serving others, and previously hosted a similar car show in another state. When he moved to North Texas he was fueled by that same spirit for giving back and after researching some potential causes he chose Faith Presbyterian Hospice because of a personal experience he had with hospice. Not only does Brad host the show each year, he designs very creative and useful awards instead of merely handing out store bought trophies or plaques, which he calls ‘dust collectors.’ Instead, he takes car parts and turns them into lamps, hat and key holders, tables and more, and awards those to recipients in each respective category.”
This is Soper’s 11th year hosting the car show in conjunction with Lake Cities Misfits Car Club. The event will entail family friendly music, a food truck, shaved ice, a t-shirt painter and a dye-caster. For those interested in showing a vehicle, the registration fee is $20. Car classes include a mix of pre-50s to early 2000s, truck classes include pre-'50s to '90s and there will be an antique tractor show on site too. Awards will be given for Best of Show, Best Engine, Best Paint, Best Interior, People’s Choice and Faith Presbyterian Hospice Pick. There will be an indoor cooling center where attendees can cool off as well.
“We are thrilled about this fundraising opportunity and plan to use the funds to continue providing hospice care and programming for patients and their families,” said Sanchez. “We are proud to offer innovative programs including Faithful Wishes, a program that grants personal requests to make dreams come true; Faithful Presence, providing patients and their families with recorded messages from their loved ones; and Faithful Paws, a program bringing comfort to patients through the companionship of certified animals. In addition, we use funding to provide a Child and Family Bereavement program with peer support groups (Faith Kids) and family grief camps (Camp Faith), which provide safe places for families to be with others who have similar experiences.”
Soper’s continued efforts in leading this fundraising event led him to be chosen as an honoree of the Each Moment Matters Luncheon, an event hosted by Presbyterian Communities and Services to benefit Faith Presbyterian Hospice’s Caring Fund. The Caring Fund supports the Faith Difference therapies, (which is comprised of several services like music therapy, massage therapy, pet therapy and others), the Child and Family Bereavement program and benevolent care.
