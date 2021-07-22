The Lake Dallas ISD Board of Trustees approved Kerri Blevins as the new principal of Lake Dallas Elementary School, elevating the longtime assistant principal at two Lake Dallas ISD campuses to lead her new school.
Prior to the approval, Blevins served as an assistant principal at Lake Dallas Middle School since 2019. In 2020, she added curriculum and instruction responsibilities to her job functions for the entire middle school. Before that, she served as an assistant principal at Corinth Elementary School from 2013 to 2019.
Notably, Blevins is a product of Lake Dallas ISD, having moved to the Lake Cities area when she was in seventh grade and continuing through her graduation from Lake Dallas High School.
“Lake Dallas ISD is home for me, and I’m so fortunate to be in a position where I can give back to the community the same way principals from when I grew up gave back,” Blevins said. “I look forward to meeting all of our young Falcons of Lake Dallas Elementary soon and helping them grow in our school district during their journey toward graduation and beyond.”
Blevins began her education career in Lake Dallas ISD in 1997, the only school district she has ever called home as an education professional. Prior to entering the administrative ranks, she taught at the elementary level and served as the elementary mathematics coordinator and an instructional coach.
Blevins earned her master’s degree in administration from Lamar University and her bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from the University of North Texas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.