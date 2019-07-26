City of Corinth Mayor Pro Tem Sam Burke was appointed to serve on the Board of Directors of the Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA).
The Denton County Transportation Authority is governed by a five-voting-member Board appointed by respective entities from Denton County and the cities of Denton, Highland Village and Lewisville.
Large cities, small cities and other Denton County cities make up the remaining nine non-voting members. DCTA’s board members have professional experience in the field of transportation, business, government, engineering and law.
In accordance with DCTA by-laws, the board adopts the annual operating budget and is responsible for setting policy.
DCTA Voting Board Members include:
Dianne Costa, Vice-Chair, Highland Village;
Mayor Chris Watts, Denton
Council Member TJ Gilmore, Lewisville
Randall Chrisman, Denton County At-Large
Sam Burke, Denton County At-Large
Burke was appointed to the position of mayor pro tem in May 2018 and has served as an elected member of the Corinth City Council since 2015.
Burke graduated from Krum High School and received his Bachelors in Liberal Arts from Austin College. He received his law degree from Texas Tech School of Law and received his board certification in Civil Trial Law from the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
After graduating from Texas Tech, he returned to Denton to practice law.
In addition to serving on the Corinth City Council, Burke has served as a board member of the Corinth Economic Development Corporation.
For several years, he also served as a member of the Board of Communities in Schools of North Texas and is a past president of that organization. Burke also served as a director of the Denton County Bar Association and as a member of the Denton County Bar Association’s Judiciary Committee.
