Cars and trucks, classic vintage and modified new models, and much more will be on display at the 12th Annual Car Show benefitting Faith Presbyterian Hospice, which will be held at Huffines Kia/Subaru Corinth from 7 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
On-site registration for those showing vehicles is 8 to 10:30 a.m. and the cost is $20. Hosted by the Lake Cities Misfits Car Club, the car show is free to the public and precautions will be taken for safe social distancing.
Representatives will be on site to accept donations on behalf of Faith Presbyterian Hospice, the largest faith-based nonprofit hospice organization in Dallas, which provides faith-based programs and services to support the wishes of patients and ensure a meaningful end-of-life journey. Huffines Kia/Subaru Corinth is located at 6940 South I-35E in Corinth.
“After having experienced the wonderful care and compassion provided by hospice to several of my family members, including my father who lived in Florida, I held our first car show benefiting Faith Presbyterian Hospice after my dad passed away. I wanted to somehow give back for what was given to us, but I couldn’t do it without the support of Huffines Kia/Subaru Corinth, 50-plus volunteers, and the vehicle owners,” said event organizer Brad Soper. “This is a really big show featuring more than 100 vehicles, hundreds of fans, and vendors selling food and merchandise. Everyone has a good time for a very important cause.”
The show will feature 27 classes of vehicles including a mix of pre-50s to early 2000s including street rods and open cars, muscle cars, roadsters and imports. Truck classes range from the pre-50s to the 2000s. Four Best of Show awards will be presented for new and old cars and trucks. Additional awards will be Best Engine, Best Paint & Interior, People’s Choice, Club Pick, Huffines Kia/Subaru Pick, and Faith Presbyterian Hospice Pick.
“We are so grateful to Brad Soper for once again hosting a fabulous car show and helping Faith Presbyterian Hospice,” said John Mezo, executive director at Faith Presbyterian Hospice. “Having been blessed by hospice services in his own family, he wanted to help Faith Presbyterian Hospice and support our mission to serve families in North Texas.”
Funds raised from the event will directly help fund Faith Presbyterian Hospice’s care for unfunded patients, specialized integrated therapy and clinical services, and programming including Faithful Wishes, a program that grants personal requests to make dreams come true; Faithful Presence, providing patients and their families with recorded messages from their loved ones; and Faithful Paws, a program bringing comfort to patients through the companionship of certified animals. In addition, funding also provides a Child and Family Bereavement program with peer support groups (Faith Kids) and family grief camps (Camp Faith), which provide safe places for families to be with others who have similar experiences.
