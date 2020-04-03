The city of Lake Dallas has contracted with XIT Paving and Construction, Inc to perform concrete pavement repairs on Swisher Road between Briar Oaks Drive and Lakeview Drive. These repairs will begin on Monday and will include various lane closures on both the Eastbound and Westbound Lanes of Swisher Road.
Traffic will continue to flow eastbound and westbound on Road during this construction, but motorists should be aware of work vehicles and road crews during this time. As road crews begin the staging process, the city asks that residents and visitors avoid parking along the street during this time.
If businesses or residents along Swisher, between Briar Oaks and Lakeview, have irrigation systems adjacent to the roadway, they are asked to contact Oscar Martinez with XIT Paving and Construction, Inc. at 214-557-3571 prior to Monday.
The estimated completion date for this project will be in July 2020.
For further information about the scope and detail of this project, visit the public works page for the city of Lake Dallas at lakedallas.com/PublicWorks and click on the link for the Swisher Road Project Overview. For questions relating to this project, contact the Public Works Superintendent Layne Cline at lcline@lakedallas.com or 940-497-2226, ext. 501.
