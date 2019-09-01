Cadets Scott Corder and Cory Qualls for graduated from the 107th Basic Peace Officer Course at Collin College Law Enforcement Training Academy and will join the Corinth Police Department.
Not only did they graduate but they impressed as well. Corder was class valedictorian, and Qualls earned the “most physically fit” cadet award.
