The city of Corinth is planning for the future, and that could include a lot more ways of getting around.
The city will host a series of open house events to gather input on upcoming updates to the city’s comprehensive plan and master parks and trails plan.
Each open house event will take place at 5 p.m. at the public safety building, 3501 FM 2181, Suite A. There will be a different areas of focus at each meeting. Tuesday’s open house will focus on the Interstate 35E frontage area. On Nov. 4 the topic will be the Lake Sharon Drive area. And on Nov. 5 the focus will be the FM 2181 Gateway area.
While consultants will be presenting information and working with the city’s comprehensive plan committee all day, residents are encouraged to arrive at 5 p.m. to ask questions and give their feedback on the plans presented.
Helen-Eve Liebman, director of planning and development for the city, said the comprehensive plan provides a guide for future growth and development and takes a broad view of components such as land use, housing inventory, programs and transportation. She said the last update to the comprehensive plan was in 2010.
For the thoroughfare piece of the plan, she expects alternate mobility options to be a key discussion point. That will likely include plans for not only vehicular traffic but also for pedestrians and bicycle traffic.
“We want to provide more ways to move around in the city and connect to our neighborhoods,” Liebman said. So multi-modal will be a big component of this.”
That could include bike lanes. Currently the city has no lanes designated for bicyclists.
“We’re considering adapting roads for additional transportation methods,” Liebman said.
As far as the parks plan Liebman said areas of focus include connecting the existing parks through a trail system.
