The Corinth Police Department will now be using a drone with infrared cameras as part of its public safety efforts.
On Dec. 8, the department announced through a Facebook post that it would be using a drone to help officers find missing persons, subjects who flee the police on foot and to diagram crime scenes and accident scenes.
The drone comes with 4K and infrared cameras, the department stated, and will be operated by officers who are trained based on requirements from the Federal Aviation Administration.
“The department will also have a policy to dictate its use based off of law enforcement Best Practices,” the department stated. “We hope to launch our inaugural flight soon to show you the capabilities of this new tool.”
